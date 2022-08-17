Numerous Marvel First Appearance Comics Sell for Over 6 Figures

Classic Marvel Comics are only getting more valuable as the years go on, and now reports are in that numerous Marvel Comics first appearances are selling for over six figures! Three valuable Marvel Silver Age comics featuring the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and the X-Men have each sold for over $100,000 in Heritage Auctions' Key Comics Showcase Auction held earlier this month.

The specific issues in question are Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962), the first appearance of Spider-Man; Fantastic Four #1 (1961), the first appearance of Marvel's first family, and X-Men #1 (1963), the first appearance of the original X-Men team and Magneto. All three comics were graded Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®): Fantastic Four #1 was graded CGC 8.5 and sold for $228,000 in auction; Amazing Fantasy #15 was graded CGC 7.5 and sold for $198,000; X-Men #1 got a CGC 9.0 grading and sold for $156,000.

(Photo: Marvel)

As per CGC Comics, here are some of the other famous Marvel Comics that just sold for high value at auction:

a Journey Into Mystery #85 graded CGC 9.4 (lot 82070) that realized $78,000

an Incredible Hulk #1 graded CGC 7.0 (lot 82060) that realized $72,000

an Incredible Hulk #1 graded CGC 6.0 (lot 82061) realized $55,200

a Tales of Suspense #39 graded CGC 8.5 (lot 82097) realized $55,200

a Fantastic Four #1 graded CGC 5.5 (lot 82040) realized $50,400

an X-Men #1 graded CGC 7.0 (lot 82107) realized $38,400

a Tales of Suspense #39 graded CGC 7.5 (lot 82098) realized $36,000

a Daredevil #1 graded CGC 9.0 (lot 82033) realized $30,000

a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 graded CGC 9.4 with a Signature Series Label (lot 82102) realized $30,000

All three CGC gradings were uniquely high for those respective issues, which are obviously major prizes for any comic book collector – though they are not the highest-selling versions. Fantastic Four #1 had a CGC 9.2 sell for $1.5 million in April of this year; Amazing Fantasy #15 had a CGC 9.6 sell for $3.6 million in 2021, and an X-Men #1 CGC 9.6 sold for $807,300 in 2016.

As stated, classic or key issues of Marvel Comics are becoming increasingly valuable relics: in the last year alone, copies of Marvel Comics #1 (the debut of Namor) graded CGC 9.2 and CGC 9.4 sold for $2.4 million and $1.26 million (respectively).