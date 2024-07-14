Matt Murdock and Frank Castle have never seen eye-to-eye in their one-man crusades against crime. Ever since the two vigilantes first crossed paths in the pages of 1982’s Daredevil #183, Daredevil and the Punisher have fought each other almost as often as they’ve fought side by side. Their rivalry has played out in comics — in such crossovers as Punisher vs. Daredevil, Shadowland, Daredevil/Punisher, and Daredevil/Punisher: Seventh Circle — and on television, including Marvel’s Daredevil season 2 and Marvel Television’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

But when Daredevil and the Punisher next meet again in the comics, it won’t be Murdock in Daredevil’s horned cowl or Castle wearing Punisher’s skull emblem. Marvel Comics has revealed the first look at Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2 (below), which teases a showdown between the Elektra Daredevil and the Joe Garrison Punisher, an ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who has been on the warpath as the new Punisher after Castle’s exile from the main Marvel Universe.

Spinning out of the pages of July’s Daredevil #11 — writer Saladin Ahmed’s current comic run on the Man Without Fear, which has pit the two Daredevils against the Seven Deadly Sins of Matt Murdock — Daredevil: Woman Without Fear Vol. 2 begins with Elektra searching Hell’s Kitchen for the missing Alice, a teen runaway she first rescued during Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s Daredevil run.



Recent issues of Daredevil revealed that a demonically-possessed Wilson Fisk, the returned Kingpin of Crime, and Elektra’s once-killer, the assassin Bullseye, are backing The Heat — the gang of corrupt cops thatElektra went to war with in 2023’s Daredevil: Gang War miniseries and who have been running the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

After Elektra takes on the assassin Crossbones in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1, out July 17th, the new Daredevil/Punisher crossover begins when issue #2 hits stands on August 17th and continues with issue #3 on September 25th. Writer Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Gang War, Blood Hunters) reunites with her Hallow’s Eve artist Michael Dowling and Ivan Fiorelli (Fantastic Four) on the new series. See preview pages from the first issue below.

Preview Page #1

Preview Page #2

Preview Page #3