Marvel Didn’t Need to Reveal Wolverine’s Origins (But I’m Glad They Did)

Fans forget now, but a big part of Wolverine’s appeal was that he was a complete enigma in the first few decades of his existence. He first appeared as a Canadian hero who tussled with the Hulk before joining the X-Men. Even his name, Logan, wouldn’t be revealed until a few years later in Uncanny X-Men by leprechauns of all things. As more was revealed about Wolverine, more questions were raised about him. There were hints the character was much older than he looked, which was later confirmed true in the infamous Uncanny X-Men #268 where he teamed up with Captain America in WWII. Yet much of the character was shrouded in mystery, with Logan even admitting he doesn’t remember most of his past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was a huge gamble for Marvel to give Wolverine a definitive origin with the infamous 2001 Origin mini-series by Paul Jenkins and Andy Kubert. Many fans felt it took away from the character if his backstory was fully revealed, as what made the character compelling was that he was unknown. Wolverine was fine the way he was, Marvel didn’t need to give him an origin story. Nonetheless, Origin exceeded expectations and has become a defining story in Wolverine’s long, luxurious career. Rather than take away from the character, Origin adds more tragedy and dimension to Logan, making it a must-read for any fan of the hero.

Why Wolverine Worked So Well Without an Origin

Marvel

Many writers had different ideas on what Wolverine’s original backstory should be, yet Marvel avoided delving too much into his history. The Weapon X storyline, which covered how Logan gained adamantium on his bones, was the furthest the company delved into Wolverine’s backstory. Readers were concerned that revealing too much about the character would soften his appeal. For many people, Wolverine’s history was better left to their imagination. Nothing Marvel would come up with would match whatever fans had already made up for the character. Every time a new tidbit was revealed, it felt as if you saw a new angle on Wolverine. He was constantly surprising fans with every new facet of his backstory. Ambiguity and readers’ interpretations are some of the most powerful storytelling tools, why ruin something that isn’t broken?

Paul Jenkins understood why ambiguity worked so well with Logan beforehand, so the comic writer intentionally left certain things vague in Origin. While Origin firmly established Logan’s early years as a young James Howlett, the comic purposely leaves out plenty of vital details. The comic doesn’t ultimately cover what led to Logan getting into the Weapon X program. The identity of Dog, Logan’s childhood friend turned enemy, was left ambiguous so readers can make their own conclusions, with intentional parallels between Dog and Sabretooth. Logan’s parentage is questioned, with strong hints pointing to Logan being the byproduct of an affair between his mother and the groundskeeper named Logan. There are even subtle hints the Howlett family migrated from another area before settling in Canada, leaving Logan’s Canadian status in doubt.

How Marvel Made Origin Work

Marvel

Despite Jenkins’s best efforts to keep some mystery in Logan’s life, Origin revealed a lot about the character. The story revealed Logan’s real name was James Howlett, he was born in a rich family and grew up in a large mansion. Logan’s childhood felt counter-intuitive to everything we thought we knew about the scruffy and bitter Wolverine. Furthermore, Origin details how Logan got his new civilian name, why he’s called Wolverine, why he’s infatuated with redheads, and a small foreshadowing of the character’s influence on Samurai culture. Many fans believe these unearthed facts about the character were unnecessary and came across as trite, adding needless background to every facet of Logan’s life. It’s like the scene in Solo: A Star Wars Story where Han is given the last name Solo; it felt too pandering.

However, Jenkins added pathos to those plot points by hinging the story as a Greek tragedy. You understand from the beginning that Origin was not going to have a happy ending. Logan is a character formed by tragedy, and Origin emphasizes this in multiple parts. Logan’s loss of innocence, having an unrequited crush on his childhood friend Rose, and having his memories routinely wiped to help him forget the trauma perfectly align with everything we knew about the character since his first appearance. Underneath his gruff exterior is a deeply hurt man, an aspect of the character Origin nails down. The series ends with Logan accidentally murdering Rose, choosing to forget about it, and running into the woods, which is the most Wolverine thing ever.

Origin choosing the final page to be Rose’s diary burning in the fire is incredibly bleak, blazing away Logan’s last remaining connection to his past life. Even though the final issue may come off as too overtly depressing, Jenkins adds weight and profundity to the finale that elevates the story. Even though her fate is obvious from the get-go, you do care about Rose by the end of the story. Artist Andy Kubert adds personality to the character and even her over-the-dramatic, poetic narration feels earnest and impactful. Origin features Kubert’s strongest linework, beautifully painted over by Richard Isanove, who colors the serious with warm orange that sells the Canadian wilderness setting and nostalgic atmosphere. Origin may not be a necessary story, but you can’t deny the talent involved with the series.

Wolverine Doesn’t Need to be Mysterious to be a Great Superhero

Marvel

Some of the negative comments about Origin point to some readers never accepting Marvel giving Wolverine a definitive origin. For some people, Wolverine worked best when we knew less about him. Nonetheless, the character endures nearly a quarter of a century after the publication of Origin. Marvel continues to line up merchandise with the character, Wolverine comics continue getting published (including some follow-ups to Origin), and the character starred in the billion-dollar hit movie, Deadpool and Wolverine in 2024.

The character’s mysterious past may have been one aspect that made him appealing, but it wasn’t the only thing. Wolverine is more than his enigmatic history, he has other attributes that make him compelling. His continuous self-loathing, his berserker rage, his adamantium claws, his rogues gallery, and his gruff attitude are what endure him to fans. Origin may have solved a problem many weren’t asking for, but it still delivered a poignant tragic tale that plays into Wolverine’s pathos. Despite some fan outcries, readers have accepted Logan’s real name as James Howlett, it has become a core part of the character. He may not be the secretive berserker we once knew, yet the character continues to be one of the best in Marvel’s line-up.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section!