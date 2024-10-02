A mutant with the power to control the weather, Ororo Munroe was once worshiped as a wind goddess. She has been a princess of N'Dare, a thief on the streets of Cairo, a member and leader of the Morlocks and the X-Men, a queen of Wakanda, and the headmistress of the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. And now: an Avenger. In Storm — the wind-rider's newest solo series from writer Murewa Ayodele (Akogun: Brutalizer of Gods, I Am Iron Man) and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Lucas Werneck (Immortal X-Men, Monica Rambeau: Photon) — Ororo is Earth's mightiest mutant in the ongoing series spinning out of current X-Men writer Jed MacKay's run on The Avengers.

Marvel has released a new trailer (below) to coincide with Wednesday's Storm #1, the latest comic to thunder into the Marvel Universe as part of the X-Men's From the Ashes era.

"As a fan of Storm, her duties to the X-Men, and what she stands for in various real-world communities, I would like to assure the audience that Storm is in danger. Extremely so. We love Ororo Munroe, and that is why we have crafted a thrilling story that will put the strength of her character on wide-open display," Ayodele said. "But when you're an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits. For our Storm series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega. Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary display of superheroism that leaves knuckles bloody, knees bashed in, and mountains cratered."

"We are building towards gargantuan conflicts that will shake the universe from Planet Earth to the Dimension of Manifestations," he continued. "We are crafting stories filled to the brim with humanity, love, mystery, adventure, heartbreak, and all-out action. Tom Brevoort, the editor behind Marvel's most universe-shattering events, Lucas Werneck, the incredible artist known for his genius-level attention to design and character work, and I are cooking with supernovas on this series. So join us on this journey that promises to be exciting till the bitter-sweet end. Get ready for an ETERNAL STORM."

(Photo: Storm #1 variant cover by Lucas Werneck. - Marvel Comics)

The weather-wielding mutant first headlined a four-issue solo series in 1996's Storm Vol. 1, followed by the Africa-set Storm Vol. 2, a six-issue limited series, in 2006. In 2014, Vol. 3 ran for another 11 issues during the All-New Marvel NOW! relaunch, and Ororo's most recent solo run, 2023's Storm, spanned five issues. She then co-headlined the Fall of the House of X tie-in comic Resurrection of Magneto before taking Thor the Thunder God's spot in recent issues of Avengers.

Ayodele and Werneck's Storm first issue "ultimately does more to cement Storm's position as a solo superhero than perhaps any past effort by drawing on various aspects from her past lives, setting up a potentially exciting series to come," writes Jamie Lovett in ComicBook's review. Guest-starring Iron Man and other members of Earth's mightiest heroes, Frenzy from Havok's new X-Factor team, Doctor Voodoo, Rogue's Uncanny X-Men, and Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom, new issues of Storm release monthly from Marvel Comics.

See covers and solicitations below: