Shang-Chi Begins His Mastery of the Ten Rings With a Family Reunion (Exclusive)

Shang-Chi is about to get the family reunion he's always wanted and the one he's least likely to expect. This week saw the conclusion of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, a six-issue miniseries that continues writer Gene Luen Yang's Shang-Chi epic. As the name indicates, Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings centered on our Marvel hero in possession of the Ten Rings, and a number of villains hunting him to get them. It all culminated in the Game of Rings, with Shang-Chi being named the victor and winning the Ten Rings, which he finally accepted. But just as he starts to get comfortable with the mystical artifacts, his greatest enemy is about to be resurrected.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1 by Gene Luen Yang, Michael YG, Erick Arciniega, Protobunker's Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and VC's Travis Lanham. The preview begins at the ruins where Zheng Zu's remains are buried. Zheng Zu is Shang-Chi's deceased father, one of the more ruthless figures in the Marvel Universe. A group is currently digging up Zheng Zu's bones and has intentions of bringing Zheng Zu back to life. The spell to accomplish this needs his bones and blood, and luckily, they have one of Zheng Zu's descendants on hand to sacrifice to make it happen.

Over in China, Shang-Chi is leading the Five Weapons Society as they monitor this shady group's moves. Master Ling has recruited some of Shang-Chi's siblings – Sister Dagger, Sister Staff, and Brother Sabre – to offer assistance. Together they stand united to stop their evil father from coming back to life.

The solicitation and an exclusive preview of Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 4, 2023.