Here’s Your First Look at Matthew Therrien’s Variant Cover to the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Graphic Novel

Bit Bot Media and Crystal Dynamics have provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at movie poster artist Matthew Therrien’s variant cover to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise. The new graphic novel, which is headed to Kickstarter soon, will delve into the untold backstory of the Soul Reaver video game franchise. The project is being helmed by writers Joshua Viola (True Believers, It Came From the Multiplex) and Angie Hodapp (Unioverse, Shadow Atlas), with interior art by Juan Samu (Star Wars, Godzilla), letters by Jeremiah Lambert (Masters of the Universe, Transformers), covers by Dave Rapoza (Destiny, Magic: The Gathering) and Aaron Lovett (Monster Train, Inkbound), with additional art by Jonny Bush (Rob Zombie, Ghost) and Ninja Jo (Star Wars, Stranger Things).

Brent Friedman (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Call of Duty) is providing narrative guidance, alongside creative direction and input from Crystal Dynamics, including never-before-seen ideas and elements from unreleased Soul Reaver lore. Arriving in time for the 25th anniversary of the release of the original Soul Reaver game, the publication of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise will mark the first official new Soul Reaver narrative since 2003’s Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In college, I created a Soul Reaver poster for a class project, never imagining I would one day officially contribute to the franchise,” co-writer Joshua Viola said in a statement. “Even today, Raziel graces my tattoo sleeve—a testament to my deep connection with this universe. Fans can expect a project infused with that same passion. Working directly with creatives from Crystal Dynamics and reuniting with former collaborators makes this a truly special endeavor.”

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise “delves into Raziel’s past as a human Sarafan warrior and his transformation into a vampire lieutenant under Kain. The story introduces new characters, including a mysterious vampire with deep connections to Raziel and Kain. This compelling tale explores and expands the existing canon while answering long-standing questions.

Fans can sign up on the prelaunch page above to receive an email alert when the project launches. Everyone who signs up will receive a free digital image from Crystal Dynamics’ Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver archives after the project launches.

This will be the first book published by Bit Bot Media, a new multimedia company from Klayton (Celldweller/Scandroid), a musician known for his contributions to major motion pictures, TV, and video games including Transformers, Malignant, and Killer Instinct, as well as bestselling writer and film producer Joshua Viola, in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics.