McFarlane Toys Silver Age Joker and Earth-2 Robin Figures Are On Sale Now

(Photo: McFarlane Toys Silver Age Joker and Earth-2 Robin )

McFarlane Toys is set to launch two new figures in their DC Direct Digital lineup on Thursday, September 12th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. At that time, 7-inch scale Silver age Joker and Crisis on Infinite Earths Earth-2 Robin figures will be available to pre-order, and each figure will come with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible.

Pre-orders are expected to launch here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping fee that's free after $99 orders. Includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon on 9/12 priced at $24.99. Direct links will be added to the list below, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: Links added!

Robin Earth-2 Crisis on Infinite Earths Figure with McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Joker DC: The Silver Age Figure with McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

(Photo: Deathstroke and Damian Wayne Robin Page Punchers Figures )

On a related note, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct recently added to their Page Punchers action figure lineup with Deathstroke (DC Rebirth) and Damian Wayne Robin (Batman: Reborn). Both will include a 7-inch scale action figure and a full-size comic book reprint in clamshell blister packaging.

Pre-orders for the Page Punchers Deathstroke and Damian Wayne Robin figures are priced at $24.99 each, and have been selling fast. You can grab them while they last via the list below.

DC Page Punchers Deathstroke Rebirth 7-Inch Scale Figure with Comic – See on Amazon

DC Page Punchers Robin (Damian Wayne) Batman: Reborn 7-Inch Scale Figure With Comic – See on Amazon

You can check out previously released figures in the Page Punchers 3-inch and 7-inch scale lineups right here.

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we're going to see the character in live-action.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn previously wrote. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added during the announcement.