Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 Review: Misty Knight Is the Perfect Mentor for Miles Morales

Marvel's relaunch of Miles Morales: Spider-Man sends the hero's life into a tailspin, but on the positive side, he's finally paired up with a mentor who can show him the crime-fighting ropes who isn't named "Peter Parker." It's always a good time to be a Miles Morales fan, but 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the web-slinger. He's back on the big screen in the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and his Marvel series is back with a new volume and creative team. We're still pretty early on in the updated Miles Morales: Spider-Man run, but it's already differentiating itself in its second issue, all thanks to a guest star who will have a major impact on the comic.

Writer Cody Ziglar had spoken about Misty Knight's involvement in the series, but Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 is the issue where she makes her debut. It was very refreshing to see Miles paired with a more experienced Black street-level hero. They spend a good amount of space together, and while there are some electrifying action scenes drawn by 2023 Marvel Stormbreaker Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza, and Cory Petit, it's the one-on-one conversations between Misty and Miles that warrant extra attention. The characters speak from the culture, with a simple, "You good?" from Misty to her breaking down how Black heroes don't get the same luxuries as their White counterparts. The dialogue isn't forced and doesn't sound out of character for either hero. It's natural and authentic, and that's appreciated.

On the art side, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 is a beauty of a comic to read. Vicentini is no stranger to illustrating Miles Morales, but getting to be a part of a relaunch and the work put in demonstrates why he was chosen for Marvel's 2023 Class of Stormbreakers. Valenza's color work is stellar, with the contrasts between the red and blacks in Misty Knight's and Miles' costumes popping off each page. Even with a mask on, Miles is animated in his character acting, making the quiet moments stand on their own.

Miles' girlfriend Starling even gets time to shine. Instead of being the damsel-in-distress after an ambush, she goes on the offensive and even gets the upper hand, if only for a short time. The mystery around this new threat intensifies, along with her personal rivalry with Miles Morales. I'm curious to see if this is a pre-existing character that fans have met before, and what her beef is really about.

I know it can't happen because of scheduling and the monthly grind on artists, but I wish the Miles Morales: Spider-Man creative team could have a long run together. They've already made the series a "can't miss" title for each month, and Ziglar appears to have a good handle on Miles' personality. If you've ever wanted to check out a Miles Morales comic, now is the time.

Published by Marvel Comics

On January 11, 2023

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art by Federico Vicentini

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Lettering by Cory Petit

Cover by Dike Ruan and Alejandro Sánchez