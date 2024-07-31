Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/31/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes X-Force #1, Super-Pets Special: Bitedentity Crisis #1, Saga #67, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #3



Task Force VII read like outtakes from Absolute Power across its first two issues, emphasizing scenes and connections not important enough to be included in the event miniseries but too insubstantial to stand on their own merits like illustrated superhero trivia. Absolute Power: Task Force VII #3 does significant work to address this flaw by emphasizing the strange connection made between Alan Scott and the Amazo Jadestone and offering more than a summary of what’s happened to the JSA since Absolute Power #1. The handful of encounters are scattered across the DC universe and will require plenty of outside knowledge, although an appearance by the Oblivion Bar offers some standalone humor and fun cameos. It’s Alan’s wisdom and the internal thoughts of Jadestone that develop a conflict across the entire issue, one that’s effectively depicted in lettering and artwork that adheres to DC’s standard style. It’s enough to leave readers wondering what happens to these two next and how their choices will impact those around them; that may not be a very high bar for expectations but it still exceeds existing expectations for this lackluster tie-in series in a big way. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED HOOD: THE HILL #6



The final issue of Red Hood: The Hill has arrived and it concludes with more of a thud than a bang. As has been somewhat the case from the first issue but especially since Batman showed up part way through, the story ended up being not really about Red Hood at all and, particularly this final issue, focuses a lot on Batman just stepping in and handling pretty much everything. Batman largely directs traffic and moves the various players into place, sending Strike and her sister where they need to go in order to expose Korlee Jr. and Red Hood does get a moment of delivering the painful truth to someone, but in the end, it’s just a Batman story, one that sets up a new rivalry and in doing so undermines a lot of the character work with some of the other characters in the story. It’s not bad, it’s just very predictable. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPER-PETS SPECIAL: BITEDENTITY CRISIS #1



Super-Pets Special: Bitedentity Crisis #1 is the right kind of one-shot that gives its underutilized pets the spotlight they deserve, while also adapting popular comics like Watchmen for some entertaining storytelling. New Comic Book Day Wednesday Warriors don’t have to worry about missing the latest from the DC universe, but if you’re looking for something offbeat and different, then Super-Pets Special: Bitedentity Crisis is worth picking up. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54



The climax of Zeb Wells’ run on Amazing Spider-Man is a stunning showdown between Peter Parker, Norman Osborn, and their alter-egos that discovers a new take on this iconic conflict, one that reveals the timeless heart of Spider-Man and what makes the character a hero. There’s not much that current readers won’t anticipate as the decks were cleared by the end of issue #53 to focus on this battle and Ed McGuinness (alongside a who’s who of modern inkers) delivers a pitched battle filled with memorable splash pages and one spread that captures the essence of Spider-Man. Although the exact nature of Osborn’s sins remains muddled, the concept of him being separated from the Goblin is essential to what unfolds and that’s enough to keep readers engaged through a sometimes surreal action sequence. This is accompanied by good humor from the supporting cast and quick notes to tie up key story threads, but the issue is ultimately about Spider-Man confronting his greatest enemy. What unfolds is the sort of finale that ought to define heroism and will remind readers why Amazing Spider-Man is still the standard in superhero comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

ANNIHILATION 2099 #5



Annihilation 2099 draws to a close with Dracula’s origin as the antagonist for Conquest 2099. It’s an anti-climax following four issues of succinct origin stories and hints of an oncoming crisis. But the crisis that’s delivered here is exactly what readers would have anticipated at the start of Annihilation 2099, albeit with the addition of a very well-designed avian companion. Going through those paces sets the stage for an exciting sequel, but does little beyond imbue some sympathy with Dracula here. Rather than arriving at a climax, issue #5 reads like yet more prologue leaving any excitement for this cosmic battle until October. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1



Regardless of your feelings about the larger “Venom War” storyline, it’s hard to deny that Natasha Romanoff bonding with a symbiote makes sense in a clever way. The first installment breaking down this partnership is a bizarre and legitimately cool delight, as Erica Schultz’s script crafts a campy scenario to plunge the unlikely duo into. Luciano Vecchio’s art is some of my favorite of his yet, with kinetic action sequences and gorgeous designs. I have a feeling this is going to be one tie-in that’s not worth missing out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLOOD HUNT #5



With few options to defeat Vernae, the Avengers do their best to battle with his physical form as Doctor Strange makes an unlikely deal that looks to be the only path towards defeating the ancient vampire, though this understandably comes at a major cost to the future of the Marvel Universe. Given that the entire premise of Blood Hunt has featured vampires and monsters and many of the darker corners of Marvel, this final issue delivers all the pulpy goodness you could have expected from such a premise, though understandably not all fans of Marvel have been as excited by the event. Like many Marvel events, things seem to have wrapped up as cleanly as necessary as to not leave much collateral damage that the world can’t bounce back from, yet does manage to hint at one of the universe’s most powerful villains gaining even more might, surely kicking off a new reign of terror in the coming months. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10



Captain Marvel #10 brings this latest era of Cap to a close with one of the most action packed issues in the series. Alyssa Wong keeps the foot on the gas all the way through, and though Captain Marvel is legitimately one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, Ruairi Coleman, Bryan Valenza, and Roberto Poggi brilliantly convey the weight and pain of every punch, cut, and bruise throughout her battle against The Undone. In The Undone a credible threat has been created for a rogues gallery that sorely needs more impact, and Wong has certainly delivered. While there are many positives regarding the issue, one thing that can’t help but stick out is the abrupt nature of the book’s ending, though not necessarily the final pages. As revealed on the final page, the series is going on a hiatus for a while, and one can’t help but feel as if this wasn’t supposed to end here. There’s just an unfinished quality to the story. Perhaps that’s not the case, but it just leaves things feeling rather uneven. There’s a lot to like about Captain Marvel #10, especially the bombastic action, but the ending just feels a bit flat. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #22



The second part of this “Blood Hunt” tie-in provides the sense that it could have been kept to one issue. There are a variety of satisfying story beats as Reed and Alicia overcome new challenges, the family at the farm puts their powers to good use, and it wraps with an endearing, if on-the-nose, lesson for Mr. Fantastic. And all of these elements were present in the first part and more effective the first time around. It’s a stalling pattern not helped by artwork that’s often compressed into being functional as it largely depicts individuals huddling in a stadium or other dark setting. Only the final couple of pages make clear why Fantastic Four readers should be interested in the events of Blood Hunt, offering a great cliffhanger to a largely forgettable tie-in. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #2

HELLVERINE #3



You have to at least have some idea what you’re getting when you pick up a comic book called Hellverine. Benjamin Percy has had a strong showing with his run on Ghost Rider, recently seeing the villainous Hood claim the Spirit of Vengeance, and it’s clear that he’s having a blast here by throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the current Ghost Rider with hellfire claws. Julius Ohta gets the assignment here, blending fast-paced action with particularly brutal panels. Hellverine is a roller coaster ride that isn’t afraid to explore the darker supernatural sides of the Marvel universe and it works well at shining a stronger light on both Logan and Daken. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL THOR #13



There’s something in the way that Immortal Thor #13 is structured that feels like a throwback to the best versions of superhero comics from the past. There’s a confidence here that allows Al Ewing to spend the first several pages of the book on a simple personal conversation between Thor and Hercules, discussing the relatively recent losses of their respective fathers and the states of their romantic lives. The dialog is assured, reading believably as the respectful but familiar rapport between two brothers-in-arms and not relying on the crutches of out-of-character quips and self-effacing humor. There is action to be had as well. Jan Bazaldua draws Hercules, Thor, and other warrior types as barrel-chested fighters while everyone else – the tricksters and such – are pixie-like waifs. Again, there’s something classical about that, almost a harkening to sword and sorcery stories. Hollingsworth’s colors are unobtrusive but subtly depict the heroes going from the bright sunlight of Greece to the dark long night of Antarctica like a descent into darkness. Ewing also shows his talent for effortless worldbuilding, connecting the current Immortal Thor story with past Marvel tales – both his own and those from before his time – and touching on how the conflicting mythological traditions coexist in the hodgepodge of inspirations that is the Marvel Universe. Most importantly, Immortal Thor #13 presents a compelling and entertaining story with strong characterizations, captivating action, and an immersive atmosphere. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME WOLVERINE #1



Have you ever wondered what Old Man Logan would look like as a Disney pastiche? Wonder no more, as Marvel Comics has published an American translation of the “What If Donald Duck Became Wolverine?” by Luca Barbieri and Giada Perissinotto. The comic depicts Marvel-ized versions of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy fight the Pete-Skull, who has taken over Duckberg. The comic is a weird mix, with all of the guts, gore, and shock of Old Man Logan replaced with cutesy Disney moments. The best Donald Duck comics have a sense of wonder and joyful humor in them, and this comic was sadly missing most of it save for the joy of watching classic Disney characters cosplay as Marvel heroes. While I’m a big Donald Duck fan, this comic book was a big miss. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #3



It takes about half of Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #3 before it really takes off, which somehow leads to an ending that feels half-baked and nearly out of place. Series artist Germán Peralta and color artist Arthur Hesli have to bide their time through the opening pages to get to the big action moment. That moment is spaced out across its layouts to create a fluid action beat, but happens so quickly that you can’t help but wonder, “That’s it?” by the end. On the whole this was the perfect Marvel event to revive this team, but it squandered its potential. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

MS. MARVEL ANNUAL #1



Much credit is due to Marvel for getting me invested in the Infinity Stones in back to back weeks, and the last example is the delightful Ms. Marvel Annual #1. I’ve been somewhat burnt out on Infinity Stones stories as of late, so when Infinity Watch as a concept came up, I wasn’t exactly excited. Immortal Thor then packaged that story wonderfully with a mix of charm and fun, and now Ms. Marvel‘s Iman Vellani and Samir Pirzada have hit another home run, utilizing the Soul Stone in a way that informs the story without overshadowing the characters in it. Multitude is now a character I’m keen to follow, and much of that is due to the interactions with Kamala Khan and the superb Ms. Marvel cast, as well as the family dynamics they bring along for the ride. Artist Giada Belviso, colorist Yen Nitro, and letterer Joe Caramagna make the action sequences pop and show off Multitude’s abilities, though some of their best work are the more slice of life moments, whether that be homecoming jitters or deciding which rollercoaster to ride. Kamala Khan’s presence alone makes every character better, but the Ms. Marvel Annual utilizes that perfectly to build up yet another compelling new hero. We even get some Captain Marvel and Nick Fury in the back-up story, so for Ms. Marvel fans this is a win across the board. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3



Gwen’s extreme adventure in the 616 continues as Phillips and Mancin hint at Ghost-Spider getting a new upgrade while she takes on a Chamelon who seems to have done the same. This third issue feels like the strongest of the series so far, giving us some nice emotional moments with Gwen as she “reunites” with her father and struggles with fumbling the ball while in the field. As was apparent in my first two reviews, I wasn’t keen on the idea of Gwen’s new status quo in the 616, and while this issue doesn’t alleviate my issues, it does push the series into an interesting direction. Bonus points for making Black Tarantula a threat of the New York City underworld once again as well. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #4



J.M. DeMatteis is a legend in the history of Peter Parker and the prolific comic writer once again shows why with the Shadow of the Green Goblin. It is exceptionally difficult to not only explore the past of a character but J.M. not only excels with this but it able to add some exceptionally powerful, new scenes that permeate not just Spidey, but his supporting cast. There are heart-wrenching scenes here that were never explored in the original comic book run, and it will be a real shame if this mini-series is overlooked as it feels like an essential story in the life of the wall-crawler. If you are a fan of Spider-Man, this comic book is a must read. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4



Despite his power and fury, Darth Maul is tasked by Emperor Palpatine with a mission to lay low on a distant planet, and while he’s not looking for trouble, chaos has a way of following Maul, resulting in him unleashing his more menacing side to maintain any sense of peace. Even though Maul typically works best as a supporting character than as the focal point, a majority of this issue tells the exploits of figures existing in his periphery, with their actions resulting in him interjecting himself into their lives. Even when Maul springs into action, he’s far more ferocious in previous issues, so while this installment in the more violent miniseries isn’t necessarily poor in quality, so the concept’s sendoff to be much more lackluster compared to the stories that came before it ultimately sours the whole experience. Whether the run of the series had been cut to three issues or this entry had merely been released earlier, the overall execution would have been much more effective, though fans of Maul are sure to appreciate every single panel we get to spend with the iconic Sith. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7



Seven issues in and Ultimate Spider-Man continues to be an amazing balancing act of storytelling. Writer Jonathan Hickman is not only still remixing the classic Spider-Man mythology into its own unique place but has found ways to make it even more classic and surreal, while also maintaining its place in a larger brand new (and connected!) universe. Series artist Marco Checchetto gets the chance to really deliver some classic Spidey fight scenes in this issue as well, delivering what may well be the best layouts of the series so far in one sequence. The day that the new Ultimate Spider-Man isn’t the best comic book we’re reading every month will be when you should take notice, but for now it’s still at the top. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-FORCE #1



X-Force #1 neither sinks nor swims, it simply is – and that much is the cardinal sin of the medium. The issue is unable to stand-out from casual superhero storytelling, and it’s a rather tame debut to follow one of the best X-Men eras Marvel has ever published. It doesn’t help that the team, and story itself, is framed around a rather insufferable Forge, a character who brings the whole issue down. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #4



The final issue to Heir of Apocalypse brushes past Archangel’s sudden appearance and the return of failed contestants to shine a spotlight on the final four. Each sequence delivers a succinct consideration of the character in question, but each one is largely detached from the miniseries so far occurring seemingly at random with no clear conflict defining the winner. While these moments might work in a vacuum, they read more strangely when assembled, especially when setting aside a final sequence revealing the winner that plays with so much ambiguity it’s difficult to develop much interest in where it will lead. While the task of this miniseries is accomplished, it’s uncertain if readers will be given cause to consider it again. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Image #1

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #24



The Department of Truth‘s exploration of Lee Harvey Oswald is… fine for the most part. It’s an exploration of a man pushed by greater powers into a position he doesn’t necessarily want to be in, but can’t find the will to resist. The most compelling moments of the comic are when Oswald questions the path he’s been put on and reaches out to the most unlikely people for a way out, but isn’t given one. Of course, the flaws of The Department of Truth remain, but this arc still leaves plenty of questions surrounding one of the biggest moments in American history and one of the biggest unsolved questions of the comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DRAWING BLOOD #4



Drawing Blood has crossed the Rubicon of its own meta-awareness in the latest issue, not only bringing in series co-creator Kevin Eastman for a cameo, but making the entire story a thinly veiled remix of something that actually happened with the creator and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. It’s fine, but makes you stop and think, what are they actually trying to do with this? Small pieces of the bigger picture are there, but they’re overshadowed. Luckily Ben Bishop’s artwork with colors by Tomi Varga remains interesting to look at. The issue does feature a back-up story by Amanda Deibert, Skylar Patridge, and Ellie Wright which is honestly more interesting than the main story that preceded it. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE FORGED #9



Every arc of The Forged fundamentally alters the series’ story and the conclusion of its third arc in The Forged #9 is no exception. Although observant readers (and those engaging with back matter) will doubtless have picked up on foreshadowing, the series’ biggest twist to date finally arrives in these pages and it’s wonderfully delivered. What’s impressive is how a shift in perspective is reinforced across multiple layers of the story as battles afar and on the home front are impacted with each conversation seeming almost as impactful as the heavy metal combat featured throughout. It is, simply put, a surprisingly smart fireworks factory that sets up even more exciting adventures to come. In the spirit of avoiding spoilers, I’ll avoid divulging much more beyond saying that The Forged #9 is filled with far-out sci-fi visions, outstanding action, and sincerely endearing character beats. It’s the sort of cliffhanger that leaves readers craving more and after three rounds of succeeding on all of those fronts, there’s no reason to doubt that The Forged is well prepared to deliver. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GROMMETS #3



Grommets develops an ensemble cast as plans for a house part are made in an issue filled with hallmarks of adolescence that bring a bitter edge to accompany any nostalgia. Jokes about smoking weed and flirting with girls are consistently endearing as Rick and Brian’s friendship remains the forthright, if not innocent heart of this narrative. But it’s impossible to miss the small cruelties and indiscretions that foreshadow difficult choices and harsh consequences to come. The resulting expansion of the story, as the Jens and a couple of other teenagers are further integrated into their friend group, maintains the same delicate balance of tone that made Grommets #1 so charming. Everything in issue #3 is developing future threads, but the humor and danger present throughout makes that development exciting unto itself. Combine that with a few outstanding visual gags and you have another great issue of Grommets. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LORE REMASTERED #2



Collaborators T.P. Louise and Ashley Wood continue to push the limits of what readers can expect from a horror book, blending together a variety art styles and narrative storylines to immerse us in this unsettling world of monsters and secret organizations. It’s difficult to even put into words any type of summation of the issue, given its sprawling and bewildering nature, and an attempt to break down these events would be doing the book a disservice. What we can say, though, is Louise and Wood aren’t easily scared off from delivering what they want to tell the readers about the Shepherds seemingly keeping the supernatural peace, even if it means alienating some readers. Horror fans can expect their minds to be a bit blown, yet might not be able to anticipate those minds being put back together, as there isn’t anything especially accessible about this issue. Whether you want to or not, Lore #2 will make you lose a little bit of your mind, making for a journey not quite like any other horror comic currently out there. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTS #9



The middle of summer isn’t usually when you expect to see a special Christmas issue of a comic, but I’m not the kind of person that’s ever going to complain about a holiday adventure. This trip to New York City brings more than winter vibes, moving forward each character’s story with a brisk pace, building on the great rhythm that Nights has found over the last couple of months. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAGA #67



After nearly another year away, Saga returns with a self-aware first page today in which an alien ringmaster announces, “And now, the moment you’ve been waiting for.” It’s a feeling familiar to nearly every Saga reader, especially those who began the series 12 years ago when Hazel was was born in Saga #1. It is a series that thrives in serialization with every issue and arc designed to offer new surprises, unforgettable moments, and consistent cliffhangers – the work of creators who grasp the unique pleasures of long-running comic book series. Although recent hiatuses in Saga‘s publication have led to some feelings of frustration, it’s impossible for me to look at Saga #67 and think it was not worth the wait. It is still the same wondrous, exciting, and often-heartbreaking series that’s kept readers returning to watch its heroine Hazel grow, year-by-year, toward adulthood. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANANSI BOYS #2



As with the previous issue, Anansi Boys #2 feels like a chapter of a book meant to be read in its entirety at once. It begins at full stride where the previous issue left off, and ends suddenly, without much warning. The artwork is clear and easy to read, with compositions on the flatter side, and simple four-tiered layouts throughout. One might call it a comic designed for people who aren’t used to reading comics, but it also fits the character-centric narrative. To that end, the artwork manages to make mundane characters feel distinctive through their varied body shapes and sense of style. The stakes still feel low, as “Fat Charlie” is still simply tidying up after his deceased father. He’s currently not at risk of losing anything, and his father’s mysterious godhood and the supposed brother he’s unaware of appear as mild curiosities made up by family friends and of little import. However, the issue remains compelling thanks in part to the stories within the story structure, which befits a tale titled after Anansi, to whom all stories belong. There’s a great contrast in the way Charlie’s run-down existence is colored compared to the vibrancy of his father’s folktale youth. The art also attempts to use a sense of scale to emphasize how small “Fat Charlie” feels, succeeding more in the splash page of Charlie standing in the rain than with the forced perspective applied when Charlie first walks into his boss’s office. While it’s a bit awkwardly paced for a monthly release, the strong, if straightforward, visual storytelling keeps it from being a cumbersome read, and one that will likely be elevated once the entire adaptation is complete. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #3



Archie Comics: Judgment Day #3 will not surprise any readers with the bleak climax to this apocalyptic vision for Riverdale; everything is awful and that’s where some fun can still be found in this abbreviated saga of the world’s end. Given the lack of substance in these characters eschewing many of their most familiar traits, it’s the visual design that provides some notes of interest. Betty and Veronica’s return to the page and Archie’s final developments are all eldritch terror set to inspire some vivid nightmares. The gore-soaked final battle lacks the definition required to make any particular moment stand out as wounds are drenched in red with little to tell just how bad things really are. It makes for a final few pages (prior to an improved epilogue) that linger without much punch. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE BUTCHER’S BOY #3



The distance between what’s hallucination and reality grows wider in The Butcher’s Boy #3 with flash forwards from the first issue returning with new folds in their meaning, but the issue often struggles to define whose perspective readers occupy, making that distinction as challenging as it is intriguing. The horrific imagery coating this ghost town like a charnel house is the one consistently effective element as every transformation summons something chilling, regardless of its context; one splash panel of a couple in bed is bound to inspire a few nightmares. Yet the issue as a whole reads like the increasingly frantic rush to a climax found in much of horror media with little concern for understanding how those elements cohere. It’s only in the final few pages that a new hook is offered and the possibility of understanding how all this madness coheres is suggested, so here’s looking forward to next month’s issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FIREFLY ‘VERSES #1



With an oversized page count, the pacing of Firefly ‘Verses #1 matches that of a snail with a bout of the flu. It lurches forward ever so slowly, allowing Parrott and Sharma to explore its sci-fi world in great detail. Despite the slow burn, the 1-2 punch of Sharma and Segala’s art provides some intense action sequences when the script calls for them. It’s too bad they’re few and far between. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

GHOSTLORE #12



Ghostlore #12 concludes the story and it does so perhaps more quietly—and a little more cliche—than one might expect. Lucas and Harmony and their allies face off with Shane but it isn’t so much a face off as it is a quick fight fueled briefly by Harmony having an unexpected crisis of faith before having a breakthrough that changes everything. In the end, the story comes full circle, returning to the idea that passing on peacefully is all about having your story heard, and while it’s a nice way of coming back to the beginning of things. it feels a little unsatisfying and, perhaps, a little stereotypical that, in the end, the troubled cynic finds their way through great sacrifice. Artistically, however, the issue has some great horror moments that makes it visually fascinating. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

GRIM #19



I’m loving how each of these recent issues have taken time to put the spotlight on a different character and their origin story. This one puts the focus on Annabel, and with so little action in the issue, the art team excels at the character acting, especially the scene that take place back in 1965. The colors and emotions that are written on everyone’s faces tell the story by themselves. You know you’re reading a great comic when it can release a stellar issue that has the main character nowhere to be found. — Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25



“The Butcher’s War” comes to a momentous close in the pages of House of Slaughter #25, and the team delivered a finale truly worthy of the last son of Family Boucher. Jace has trudged through a wealth of tragedy and pain to get to this point, and you feel the weight of all of it in every single page. Writer Tage Brombal has taken fans on quite the journey with Jace’s evolution, but now there’s only one way forward, a path beautifully illustrated by Antonio Faso and Miquel Muerto. In the face of severe adversity, one can’t help but cheer our hero on as he faces a rather certain outcome, and yet those moments before the leap are some of the most powerful of the entire issue. Jace’s story has now come to an end, but the journey was incredible, and it leaves an indelible mark on the franchise. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

MASTERPIECE #6



Masterpiece and her crew take down Zero Preston in style. This was a full-on “masterpiece” of manipulation and payback on a personal level. We even got to see a quick cameo by Masterpiece’s parents. The art team got to show off with some trippy hallucination pages, but at it’s core Masterpiece is still based in gritty realism. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: DARKEST HOUR #1



After an 8-year journey that set a quite high bar for what Power Rangers could be and the stories it could tell, it’s finally time to bring that larger-than-life saga to an end. That conclusion occurs in the much anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1, and it was never going to be easy landing this eight-year flight in a truly satisfying way. That said, the team of Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo, Jose Enrique Fernandez, Ed Dukeshire, and editors Allyson Gronowitz and Kenzie Rzonca managed to somehow make that happen while also delivering a few unexpected moments that will undoubtedly stay with you, especially if you’ve been here since the beginning. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: DARKEST HOUR #1



After an 8-year journey that set a quite high bar for what Power Rangers could be and the stories it could tell, it’s finally time to bring that larger-than-life saga to an end. That conclusion occurs in the much anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1, and it was never going to be easy landing this eight-year flight in a truly satisfying way. That said, the team of Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo, Jose Enrique Fernandez, Ed Dukeshire, and editors Allyson Gronowitz and Kenzie Rzonca managed to somehow make that happen while also delivering a few unexpected moments that will undoubtedly stay with you, especially if you’ve been here since the beginning. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #11



As The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos further develops itself as an ensemble series, each issue benefits significantly from the fractured perspectives and overlapping plots. It’s fair to say that issue #11 contains four key points of view and even those that seem villainous reveal new layers of complexity and even sympathy. All of the foundations laid in the series’ first arc are expanding and every new addition to the cast or minor encounter brings plenty of pop art charm. Expressive interactions at home and school make for nearly as much humor and excitement as the series’ more action-oriented issues. With so many pots of plot on this metaphorical stove, even issues like this—focused on watching each of them prepare to boil over—make for an excellent installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OPERATION SUNSHINE: ALREADY DEAD #4



Operation Sunshine: Already Dead #4 concludes the story, but the ending leaves quite a bit to be desired, both narratively and functionally. Functionally, the issue suffers from issues with pacing and with explanation with the final “showdown” of sorts feeling both rushed and disjointed and there being no real explanation of what is going on. Instead, there’s just some disjointed action scenes with a surprise twist about Hex’s bracelet and then, with no real explanation, everything’s over and we’re getting a resolution, one that addresses the fates of the characters, but doesn’t really explain anything. Instead, all we get is someone riding off into the sunset (or sunrise, as it were). It’s an ending that feels sort of slapped together and speaks to the potential the overall story had but never quite reached. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY: KINGDOM BALLS #4



The finale of Rick and Morty’s Kingdom Hearts send-up comes to a close in a just-fine manner. Josh Trujillo and Ryan Little’s script is whimsical but not completely memorable, and Jarrett Williams’ art does keep the creativity afloat, especially where the more esoteric visuals are concerned. While it had some fun and clever moments, it is by no means required reading for fans of either franchise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #71



Sonic the Hedgehog #71 would be an impressive display of developing mystery, tension, and character in any genre, but that it does so much while remaining entirely accessible to young readers is a genuine feat. The newest issue expands the role of the Phantom Rider while following five distinct perspectives on the conspiracy-laden sweepstakes. Each perspective develops the overall mystery – sometimes providing readers with ironic knowledge and other times offering bigger questions. It’s all satisfying as each question or turn relates back to the many racers involved in this event. The result is an issue set squarely in the middle of a story that only builds momentum for everyone involved. Villains grow more devious; anti-heroes find reasons to improve; heroes display their best selves. It’s exciting stuff even without a young reader to accompany you on the adventure. Combine that with well-crafted pages and sequences that seamlessly juggle the large ensemble and deliver each twist clearly, and readers have an issue that’s impossible to set down. Sonic the Hedgehog sets the standard for modern all-ages comics and it’s only picking up speed as this story’s finish line nears. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BLACK, WHITE, & GREEN #3



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White, & Green continues to be delightful in issue #3. As has been the format for the previous two issues, there are four stories each focusing on a different turtle or aspect of the turtle’s story, generally. This issue, while the first story, “The Beast That Bleeds Green” somewhat misses the mark with a slightly confusing ending, “Sin Sewer” and Miami Vacation” are both absolute delights with wildly different tones and pacing. Specifically, “Miami Vacation” is both funny and has a good message about being open minded while “Sin Sewer” has a great noir look and feel. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

WILLIAM OF NEWBURY #3



William of Newbury #3 finally explains what happened to William and his brother, and the truth of it reframes what has been shown of their tense relationship thus far. It’s less that Edward has become swept up in church politics and the day-to-day aspects of running an institution as it is he has a different opinion of how best to go about saving his and his brother’s souls. He sees engaging with the “fae” (Is this the same or different than the demonic? It’s unclear.) in any way as pouring gasoline on the fire and prefers to focus his energy on proving his worth through his devotion, leaving his and others’ fates in God’s hands exclusively. William feels the need to go out and make the lives of those around him better more directly, challenging supernatural evil wherever he sees it. It’s the kind of faith versus works argument that has compelling centuries of theologians and scholars, but playing out in a world where the devil’s minions can be seen all around. Throwing Winnie into the mix with William and Edward, acting as the practical skeptic, creates a great personality troika that feeds into the continuing demon-possession-of-the-week structure of the series. Oeming’s deep shadows contrast sharply with the infernal green hues that pop off the page whenever foul energy is at play. There’s some awkward phrasing in this issue’s dialog that may require repeat reading to parse, but it’s a minor flaw in what continues to be one of 2024’s best new series. If this continues, William could soon be standing alongside the likes of Hellboy, Miyamoto Usagi, and the Goon as part of the pantheon of iconic adventure heroes published by Dark Horse Comics. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5