Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Lexus Ad Features Okoye and the Dora Milaje in Explosive Chase

Okoye and the Dora Milaje are involved in an intense chase for a new Lexus ad for the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The defenders of Wakanda were some of the breakout characters in 2018's Black Panther, with Danai Gurira portraying Dora Milaje leader Okoye. As we move closer to the November release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, more marketing is starting to pop up to drive up interest in the anticipated sequel. While fans are understandably excited to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Namor and Ironheart, Okoye and the Dora Milaje are equally important to the film's plot. The latest Lexus ad gives the fierce warriors the spotlight.

The first fully electric Lexus RZ450e Direct 4 gets taken for a spin by Okoye and two members of the Dora Milaje. They are escorting Okoye to an important assembly where she's scheduled to give a speech. Okoye sits in the back of the vehicle to prep for the speech on a Wakandan digital tablet, while the Dora Milaje drives her to her destination. "I'll take a spear over a speech any day," Okoye says.

Later, an SUV begins to follow the Lexus, forcing the Dora Milaje to attempt to lose them through a parking deck. Our heroes eventually respond to the attack, using their spears to knock a canon out of an attacker's hand, and cause the SUV to wreck.

Is Rihanna on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack?

Marvel's Black Panther movie was as acclaimed for its Grammy-winning and chart-topping soundtrack as it was for the film itself. The latest rumor states Rihanna is going to be dropping one or two new songs for the Black Panther 2 soundtrack – including the all-important end credits song. Rihanna has not released solo music as a leading artist since the late 2010s; in that "downtime" time she has launched many successful businesses and brands – including Westbury Road, her own through Roc Nation (which is owned by Shawn Carter/Jay-Z through Def Jam). If rumors are true, it could suggest that Rihanna will have a larger hand in curating the music of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever beyond whatever new tracks she releases for the film.

It's also being reported that Marvel and Disney are partnering with Westbury Road/Roc Nation/Def Jam Records to release another "inspired by" album for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, like the first film did with Black Panther: The Album, which was curated by Kendrick Lamar. That concept album produced smash hit songs like "Pray for Me" and "All the Stars," along with secondary hits like "The Ways," "Black Panther," and the Grammy-winning track "King's Dead."

What Is the Release Date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th. A recent featurette marked the countdown to the movie's premiere. The cast and crew come together to talk about making Wakanda Forever without Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. To honor Boseman's legacy, his character of King T'Challa also passes away in the film, and while Wakanda is mourning their king, they also have to contend with a new threat from Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talocan.