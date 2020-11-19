Spawn to Bring Back Classic Villains Cy-Gor and Overtkill

✖

The pages of Todd McFarlane's Spawn continue to bring back classic characters from the record-setting comic's long, long history. McFarlane took to Twitter to confirm two particular villains that will return to the pages of the series very soon, spotlighting characters Cy-Gor and Overtkill as appearing in the upcoming Spawn #313. "THEY'RE BACK!!" McFarlane wrote on Twitter. "I bet you folks thought I forgot about these guys, but I DIDN'T! I keep telling you BIG things are coming and I hope you believe me this time. Here's a SNEAK PEEK from issue 313 with art by @CarloBarberi." Check out the image below!

For those that aren't aware, Overt-Kill made his first appearance in Spawn #6, taking on the role of one of the most McFarlane ways possible. A former Italian mafia enforcer who died in a bad assassination attempt, he was rebuilt into a machine/human hybrid. They've fought each other a few times in the decades since then, with Overt-Kill needing to be rebuilt time and time again, and now he's been rebuilt yet again. Cy-Gor on the other hand debuted in Spawn #38 as a former friend of Al Simmons, Michael Konieczni, placing his mind into the body of cybernetic gorilla.

THEY'RE BACK!!

I bet you folks thought I forgot about these guys, but I DIDN'T!

I keep telling you BIG things are coming and I hope you believe me this time. Here's a SNEAK PEEK from issue 313 with art by @CarloBarberi #spawn #comics #art #imagecomics pic.twitter.com/IFGmpTgHYP — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) November 17, 2020

McFarlane remains the writer on the series even after all these years. In addition he has also been hard at work getting his R-rated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx off the ground. Though production on the film likely won't happen soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spawn producer Jason Blum teased a "seismic event" taking place during development for the feature film earlier this year.

"I'm glad you asked. There has been an enormous amount of activity on Spawn," Blum shared with ComicBook.com about the project. "No new news that I'm going to reveal here, I'm sorry to tell you, but the title 'Spawn,' I've been uttering that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we'll have more news to come. But, suffice it to say, it is a very active development."

You can read the full solicitation for Spawn #313 below:

Written by Todd McFarlane

Art by Carlo Barberi

Published: December 23, 2020

Cover price: $2.99

“CULT OF OMEGA,” Conclusion The FINAL confrontation: SPAWN vs. OMEGA SPAWN to the death! If this villain cannot be defeated, then the fabric of time will begin to tear and out will pour the savage warriors of Heaven and Hell upon Earth.TODD McFARLANE and CARLO BARBERI conclude their gut-wrenching story of SPAWN vs. OMEGA SPAWN.