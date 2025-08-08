Spider-Man & Wolverine Return to Their Iconic Costumes to Face a Classic Spidey Villain (Exclusive)

The team-up between Spider-Man and Wolverine includes the return of their most infamous costumes. Spider-Man and Wolverine are two of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe, so any time they get to work together is guaranteed to draw eyeballs. They’ve reluctantly worked together in the past, and have also fought side by side as members of the Avengers. Spider-Man and Wolverine have also both worn different outfits during their careers, but always return to their classic red-and-blue and blue-and-yellow suits, respectively. However, the costumes that stick in the minds of fans the most are now back, just as they face one of the classic villains in Spidey’s rogues gallery.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Spider-Man & Wolverine #4 by Marc Guggenheim, Gerardo Sandoval, Victor Nava, Brian Reber, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It takes place after some friction between the duo concerning Wolverine’s involvement with Spider-Man’s parents. Spider-Man discovered that Wolverine was the last person to face his secret-agent parents, Mary and Richard Parker, so Spidey believes Wolverine had something to do with his parents’ deaths. If that wasn’t enough drama for you, they’ve also been knocked out and taken to the Savage Land, where they’ve awakened to find themselves in old costumes.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Spider-Man has on a black suit, a callback to the alien symbiote he brought back from the original Secret Wars. Meanwhile, Wolverine is in his brown-and-yellow costume. Before they can get answers as to why Kraven the Hunter has them in the Savage Land, or what the bracelets on their wrists are for, they encounter Doctor Octopus. Of course, Wolverine goes straight to slashing away at Doc Oct, who uses his metal tentacles to toss Spider-Man at a group of innocent bystanders. However, Spider-Man uses his webs to brace his fall before landing on any civilians.

Doctor Octopus tells our heroes that he was offered an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up. Spider-Man assumes this offer was made by the same “big bad” pulling the strings and sending a group of villains after him and Wolverine. This mysterious person’s name is Dreadshadow. The preview of Spider-Man & Wolverine #4 ends with Spidey webbing up some of Doctor Octopus’ tentacles while Wolverine continues stabbing away at Otto Octavius.

Previous issues of Spider-Man & Wolverine saw them face Kraven the Hunter and Omega Red. This Dreadshadow appears to be testing our heroes for some greater, nefarious purpose, though what that is remains unclear for now.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“Spider-Man and Wolverine are probably my two favorite Marvel characters to write and among my favorites in all of comics,” Guggenheim told Polygon when Spider-Man & Wolverine was announced. “I wrote Peter and Logan very early in my career, so I’m particularly excited about returning to them with a great deal more of experience and skill to lend to the endeavor. Kaare Andrews and I are determined to deliver a comic book blockbuster every month, with action that never stops.”

“Spider-Man and Wolverine have always attracted the best artists in comics and I’m pulling from all of them,” Andrews added. “But honestly, it’s not just about individual artists—it’s about the era that shaped me. The late ‘80s and early ‘90s comics were a huge influence, and that’s where I first fell in love with the medium.”

“WORLDWIDE WEB! The ENEMY behind WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN’s trap has set BIGGER sights, including a worldwide hunt that will put our heroes – and any innocent person in their wake – in grave danger!” the description of Spider-Man & Wolverine #4 reads. “With great power…will there also come impossibly deadly danger? And, after the opening salvo, can PETER ever trust LOGAN again? PLUS: An ALL-NEW villain brings the fight to our duo like never before!”

Spider-Man & Wolverine #4 goes on sale Wednesday, August 13th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!