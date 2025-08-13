Marvel Teases a Major Character for Spider-Man’s Space Era (Who Could It Be?)

A major character is set to debut during Spider-Man‘s adventures in space. Big changes are taking place in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. The web-slinger just suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of a new villain called Hellgate. The fallout is something that hasn’t been seen before in a Spider-Man comic: there will be two Spider-Men. One will be in space while the other remains on Earth as a street-level vigilante. While fans wait for this two-pronged story to begin, Marvel is revealing new details on what will take place, and it involves the first appearance of a major character.

Marvel revealed the covers and solicitations for November’s Amazing Spider-Man #15 (Legacy #979) and Amazing Spider-Man #16 (Legacy #980). Written by Joe Kelly, he’ll be partnering with artist Pepe Larraz for the cosmic Spider-Man stories, while artist John Romita Jr. draws the Resolute Spider-Man on Earth. Fans can expect new villains, new allies, a new suit, and a possible new girlfriend for Spidey’s intergalactic era, while Earth-based Spidey faces off against a new villain named Plague RX. Amazing Spider-Man continues its countdown to its milestone 1000 issue next year.

Space Spider-Man Features the Introduction of a Major New Character

The solicitation for Amazing Spider-Man #15 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz only teases this new character, but we can take a wild guess at who it is. When Marvel first announced a Cosmic Spider-Man, it came with the first look at a character named Symbie. As the name suggests, Symbie appears to be a small symbiote creature that looks cute and adorable, similar to Grogu on The Mandalorian. The description of Amazing Spider-Man #11 says that Symbie makes its first appearance in the issue. Meanwhile, Amazing Spider-Man #15 says that it has the “first full appearance” of a new major character. It only stands to reason that Symbie upgrades from “first appearance” to “first full appearance.”

Continuing the trend of new characters, Amazing Spider-Man #16 introduces Plague RX, an ally of Tombstone. John Romita Jr.’s cover shows our first look at Plague RX, who has his entire body wrapped in bandages, head to toe. He even attacks Spider-Man with a stethoscope.

image credit: marvel comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15 (LEGACY #979)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 11/5

THE SECRETS OF SPACE REVEALED!

Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH! Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn’t expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn’t expect. Witness the first full appearance of a new major character!

image credit: marvel comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 (LEGACY #980)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 11/19

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-SLAYER!

Part of being Spider-Man is facing horrific scientifically wondrous SPIDER-SLAYERS! This new Spider-Slayer is particularly dangerous and endangers not only Spider-Man but the new teen hero KINTSUGI! Aunt May drops some wisdom that you won’t forget anytime soon! And what about the new villain PLAGUE RX?!

Fans recently got a better look at Spider-Man’s new cosmic costume, aka the Technarachnid suit, in the first look at Amazing Spider-Man #11. It looks very similar to the X-Man Warlock, who is a member of the Technarch alien species. The Technarch were created by the Phalanx, one of the primary villains during the X-Men’s Krakoa era.

Amazing Spider-Man #15 goes on sale November 5th, followed by Amazing Spider-Man #16 on November 19th.