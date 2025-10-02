The 10 Most Powerful Marvel Zombies Characters in Comics, Ranked

The Marvel Zombies world is one of the most interesting in horror comics. The zombies in this world retain their memories of the past and most of their powers and intellect, but they have an insatiable hunger for flesh and have entirely lost their morality. These heroes destroyed their entire Earth, and then, thanks to their retained intelligence and cunning, they sought to find more to eat in other dimensions and set out to do so. How strong are they? The zombie heroes killed and consumed the Silver Surfer, consuming his Power Cosmic, and then Galactus, making them even more powerful. Plus, remember that power is not based purely on strength, and some heroes are extremely powerful thanks to their brains.

From the Marvel Zombies heroes who were powerful enough to raid other worlds to the monsters who wouldn’t stop even when they lost their limbs, here is a look at the most powerful zombies in this universe, ranked.

10) Reed Richards

Reed Richards might not be super strong, but he remains the most intelligent man on Earth, even as a zombie. It was Reed who tricked his Ultimate Universe counterpart into opening a portal between their worlds, which almost allowed the zombies to arrive and start feeding in that universe. He also proved to be incredibly powerful in other zombie worlds, such as in Marvel Zombies: Resurrection, where he and his wife, Sue, fought to retrieve Franklin Richards from Spider-Man so they could utilize his cosmic powers to access any universe.

9) Luke Cage

Luke Cage was an extremely powerful Marvel Comics character before he ever became a zombie. He was arrested, and while in prison, Luke Cage had unethical experiments conducted on him, which gave him unbreakable skin and superhuman strength. Despite his unbreakable skin, he ended up transformed after a battle with Sentry, as the hero who brought the virus to Earth-2149 was powerful enough to get through Cage’s skin anyway. Luke was almost unstoppable, and he only got stronger when he was part of the Zombie Galacti and had the Power Cosmic.

8) Spider-Man

Spider-Man was one of the most tragic heroes in the Marvel Zombies universe. He was infected very early in the outbreak when zombie Colonel America bit him. Spider-Man then ate both Mary Jane Watson and Aunt May, proving to be the most tragically corrupted hero in the first comic book series. However, while he possessed the same Hunger as any zombie, he also felt immense remorse, and he ultimately betrayed his fellow zombie heroes, standing as the main obstacle to help stop the plague from spreading. He had the powers of Spider-Man, but he could also use his veins and arteries to swing instead of webbing, and he had a healing factor.

7) Deadpool

It should be no surprise that Deadpool would become one of the most powerful zombies in the world since his healing factor would keep him alive and coming back for more. It was unfortunate that his healing factor wasn’t strong enough to fight off the zombie infection, but he ended up becoming one of the most famous of all Deadpool variants in the Marvel Comics world. This was Headpool, and he made his way to Earth-616, where he was the prime carrier of the plague on this Earth. He eventually also became part of the Deadpool Corps, although he died in a battle with the Evil Deadpool Corps.

6) Wolverine

Like Deadpool, Wolverine had the healing factor to keep him alive, but it wasn’t strong enough to prevent the virus from turning him into a zombie. As Wolverine, he was already willing to kill, and that made him one of the most dangerous of the zombie heroes on Earth-2149. However, Wolverine gained even more power when he became part of the Zombie Galacti, and he went on to help devour every single lifeform in the universe as he and the rest of his team spent 40 years in space traveling from world to world. However, he wasn’t as strong as he had hoped, as his Earth-Z counterpart and Spider-Man killed him.

5) Iron Man

Luke Cage’s unbreakable skin didn’t protect him from getting bitten and turning into a zombie. Wolverine and Deadpool’s healing factor didn’t help them either. However, one person who should have been able to survive the longest was Iron Man, and he failed because he allowed himself to be attacked by an infected Fantastic Four while he was out of his armor. This hurt because Iron Man and Reed Richards were able to collaborate to create a means of traveling to other worlds and destroying entire civilizations. Iron Man also has his armor to fight, which makes him even more powerful.

4) Giant Man

Hank Pym wasn’t only one of the smartest heroes to end up turned into a zombie, but he also had the Pym Particles that allowed him to become Giant-Man, which made him incredibly strong as well. He was a significant reason the zombies were able to overpower Galactus, and he was part of the incredibly powerful Zombie Galacti that decimated the universe for 40 years as they traveled through space. While Spider-Man betrayed the zombies and became a zombie hero, Giant-Man was his biggest enemy, as he sought to spread the Hunger to other worlds.

3) Hulk

Hulk was the strongest there is when he was a superhero, and there have been many stories where he was the last living being on Earth, thanks to his powers never allowing him to die and only making him stronger when he grew angrier. While he had strong skin, he wasn’t immune to the virus, and he ended up being one of the first people infected, going on to attack SHIELD and eliminate many of the individuals trying to find a cure. He also became part of the Zombie Galacti, and he was responsible for the other zombies suffering because he ate more than the rest, thanks to his never-ending Hunger. Even after the other zombies lost their Hunger, Hulk kept his, and he had to voluntarily turn back into Banner so the other zombies could kill him and end his rampage.

2) Quicksilver

While it might seem strange to see Quicksilver this high, he was the one member of the Marvel Zombies who caused the most damage early on. When the outbreak happened, Nick Fury called on surviving heroes to join him in looking for a cure and stopping the rampaging zombies on Earth. Quicksilver was one of these, and he was sent to fight the zombies. It all ended badly when zombie Mystique posed as Scarlet Witch and infected Pietro. Now a zombie, Quicksilver used his speed powers to travel around the world and infect the other countries, ending any chance of containing the virus. Quicksilver is why the world fell in Marvel Zombies.

1) Sentry

Sentry started the zombie apocalypse. This was the Sentry from Earth-91126, where he fought the Hulk, who had returned to Earth infected with a zombie plague. He then infected the Sentry with a plague that turned him into a zombie. Sentry found himself in battle with Ash Williams (from Evil Dead), and they both crashed to Earth-2149, where Sentry infected Colonel America, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, and Hawkeye, and the infection spread quickly. Sentry is already one of the most overpowered heroes in all Marvel Comics, and his actions here prove he was also the most powerful in this world as well.

