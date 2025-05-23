The Killer’s Mission Gets 10 Times Harder in Affairs of the State II Preview (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios is back with a new issue of the French crime saga The Killer: Affairs of the State II, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated second issue. After some complications and an increased presence of armed guards, the Killer is rethinking some things regarding his latest hit, and he’s also asking far more questions. That isn’t always received so well by paying clients, but it’s necessary, as even the smallest details and changes in routine can change the result of a hit. Even if he gets the answers he seeks, they may not alter the inevitable tragic result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s all part of the web of intrigue spun by writer Matz, artist Luc Jacamon, letterer AndWorld Design, and translator Edward Gauvin. The original crime saga inspired David Fincher’s feature film, and with Affairs of the State II #2, we see some of the same cinematic flair as readers follow the Killer’s evolving process in taking down his target.

As you can see in the preview, the Killer notices that his latest target has an increased security detail, and that will have a major impact on his approach. While he typically doesn’t get involved with anything outside of who his targets are, he is curious if the last mission led to an increased guard presence or if it happens to be unrelated. While his handler doesn’t see the issue immediately, readers are informed of just how much this one detail will change.

A new security detail is more on their guard, which makes doing something on the street or in a crowd much more difficult. They also haven’t had a chance to establish any routines, so it will be a bit more unpredictable when he ultimately breaks in, and since they are trained guards, it’s harder to make things look like an accident or play things off as a burglary since he will most likely have to take some pros down during the mission.

There’s also some simple curiosity as to how these two targets ended up with targets on their head, but as he says later in the preview, knowing wouldn’t necessarily change the outcome, which is likely going to end in tragedy. Whether or not he can pull this off remains to be seen, but he is still supremely confident he can make it happen, though the right approach is required.

The Killer: Affairs of the State II #2 will feature a main cover by series artist Luc Jacamon, as well as variant covers by acclaimed illustrator Guillem March (Something is Killing the Children). You can find the official description for the issue below.

“Somewhere in the south of France, the Killer spends his time in a remote mountain cabin. There, he quietly carries out his assignments and awaits further orders. After his run-in with unexpected neighbors interrupts his mission, the Killer is brought to question things he’d never considered. Will this chance encounter change the way he sees the world?”

The Killer: Affairs of the State II #2 will hit comic stores on June 18th, and you can pre-order the issue at your local comic store or on digital platforms.

What have you thought of the series so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!