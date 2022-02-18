The Walking Dead Artist Refused to Draw Controversial Comic Book Issue

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman reveals artist Charlie Adlard initially “refused” to draw a controversial issue of the comic book over its graphic depiction of violence and torture. Issue #28 of the Image Comics series traps Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Glenn behind the walls of Woodbury, where they suffer horrific acts committed by the Governor. The villain cuts off Rick’s right hand, imprisons Glenn, and beats and rapes Michonne, who gets revenge in The Walking Dead #33. Michonne mutilates and sodomizes the Governor, turning his torture tools against him before gouging out the Governor’s eye with a spoon.

“The Governor torture issue” was about “catharsis,” Kirkman writes in the “Cutting Room Floor with Robert Kirkman” backup feature in The Walking Dead Deluxe #33, released Wednesday. “We’d experienced (but not really seen) the horrible things the Governor has done to Michonne. We’ve gotten to know him as the worst villain this book has seen thus far. He cut Rick’s hand off. We hate him. We really, really hate him. So theoretically, we want to see horrible things happen to him. But do we?”

With issue #33, Kirkman wanted “to do an issue so over the top, so grotesque that even if you didn’t quite find sympathy for the Governor, you maybe questioned yourself a little bit about why not?” Kirkman continues. “Or you regretted, at least a little bit, feeling a rush of ‘oh here we go’ when the drill first went into the Governor.”

Adlard, who took over penciling duties from original artist Tony Moore from issue #7, “actually refused to draw this issue when he first got the script,” Kirkman reveals. “Not in a confrontational way. He very politely urged me to reconsider what I’d done and rewrite it. Something he did on another occasion way later in the series and I thankfully relented and took his advice.”

Kirkman explains it was important the reader see “every single thing that happened to the Governor,” adding The Walking Dead is about exploring perspective. Because Michonne is a hero who had suffered unspeakable acts by the Governor, Kirkman adds, “These actions don’t really taint our opinion of her very much. She was certainly a popular character in the book and only got MORE popular after these events. Because of perspective. We’re on Michonne’s side.”

The controversial issue sparked backlash among some readers who criticized Kirkman’s decision to have Michonne, a Black woman, suffer sadistic physical and sexual violence.

Kirkman’s column continues in Deluxe #33, “Once I explained my intent behind the issue, that we weren’t celebrating the violence, that we were trying to make the reader uncomfortable, he agreed to draw it. And I promise this issue was no picnic for either of us. It was probably far harder or us to endure these scenes, writing and drawing them, than they are for anyone to read them.”

Kirkman notes that the graphic torture, published here in full color for the first time, is “a LOT.”

“Thinking back, BOY was it a controversial issue,” he adds. “I always strived to be as brutal as I believed this world could get and not shy away from things… for better or for worse, that was the intent of this issue.”

The Walking Dead Deluxe #33 is now on sale from Image Comics and Skybound.

