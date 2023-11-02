Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Dracula, Fantastic Four, and Spawn

Newly released titles generating significant buzz headline last week's top performers, while numerous familiar characters make noteworthy appearances. Rumors continue to circulate regarding a herald of Galactus, and comic-related speculations fuel the demand for books like Lobo and Dazzler. This diverse mix of comics reflects the community's keen interest, offering a promising outlook for the industry. Without further ado, let's dive into this week's Top Ten!

#10: WOLVERINE #36 – RYAN STEGMAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | This book took the community by storm the moment it hit local comic shops' shelves. It has continued to make waves as fans eagerly seek the first appearance of Hellverine. Surprisingly, the character's reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with this book remaining in high demand two months after its release. The hype has also extended to other issues in the "Weapons of Vengeance" storyline (see runners-up). The 2nd print 1:25 retailer incentive has already achieved an impressive raw NM FMV of $79 and continues to rise. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM FMV of $23.

#9: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | Lobo was once an unlikely candidate for a big-screen adaptation, but recent changes in the DCU, spearheaded by James Gunn, have opened up new possibilities. Speculation has swirled around Jason Mamoa's potential portrayal of Lobo, and ambiguous responses from both Mamoa and Gunn have fueled further speculation. The most recent rumor suggests Mamoa's involvement in the upcoming Superman: Legacy project. While nothing is confirmed, fans continue to snatch up this book week after week. We tracked it at a high sale of $380 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $84.

#8: FANTASTIC FOUR #244 | MARVEL | 1982 | The latest MCU rumors have ignited interest in this book, marking the first appearance of Frankie Raye as Nova, a herald of Galactus. Speculation suggests that the first herald we may encounter in the MCU will be female, making this book a focal point of attention. While it's not the Nova from the Nova Corps, but rather a title Frankie assumes as a herald, fans have eagerly anticipated Galactus's arrival since his appearance in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Despite the lack of official confirmation, fans have eagerly picked up this book. We tracked it at a high sale of $460 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $22.

#7: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 – PATRICK HORVATH – COVER A | IDW | 2023 | IDW isn't typically known for its dark and gruesome titles, but this book has defied expectations. It gained immediate attention upon release, with affordable copies quickly disappearing online. The consensus within the community is that this book demands adaptation. Even without substantial content, the concept of anthropomorphic animals confronting a serial killer has captured the imagination. It's a unique blend of horror and the classic animal storybooks of Richard Scarry, attracting a dedicated following. To quote comic enthusiast Patton Oswalt, "FINALLY, MURDER AND FORENSICS ARE ADORABLE!" We tracked it at a high sale of $34 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.

#6: FANTASTIC FOUR #164 | MARVEL | 1975 | While Frankie Raye has already been mentioned, this is the book where she first appears, alongside Crusader (Marvel Boy) before their involvement with Galactus. When rumors began to circulate that the first female herald of Galactus would make her MCU debut, the community quickly embraced this book. Typically, the first appearance of an alter ego fetches higher prices in the aftermarket, but this book takes a different approach. It features the character behind the alter ego (Nova) and commands nearly double the price for a CGC 9.8 copy. This is likely due to the double first appearance and the expectation that Marvel will likely retain the name Frankie Raye but introduce an alternate alter ego name. This book is also less common than #244, reflecting in its pricing. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,000 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $15.

#5: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | We'll refrain from spoilers for the recently released Spider-Man 2, but it's safe to say that Venom plays a pivotal role. All the marketing materials feature Venom prominently, along with Spider-Man wearing the iconic black suit in the game. Naturally, fans have revisited one of the most iconic appearances of the Black Suit. While it's not the first appearance of the Black Suit, it is the one most fans associate with it. The suit's iconic status is reflected in aftermarket sales. We tracked it at a high sale of $650 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw VF FMV of $127.

#4: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | Although there is still no official confirmation, director Shawn Levy's recent comments have reignited speculation about Taylor Swift's possible appearance as Dazzler in Deadpool 3. Levy's response, "That would be a great idea," has energized the excitement surrounding this book. With Taylor Swift's recent rise to billionaire status as a pop star, she is more suitable than ever to portray the character. Fans continue to focus on securing the first issue of her first ongoing solo title rather than her initial appearance, offering a chance to obtain a recalled copy at a more affordable price. We tracked it at a high sale of $277 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $21.

#3: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Spawn consistently ranks as a top performer, frequently appearing on year-end "heaviest mover" lists. While a Spawn movie is in development, Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum recently reaffirmed its release in 2025. The new Spawn film is described as "edgy," creating anticipation among fans. Jason Blum's incentive to push the movie forward may have increased due to the success of Five Nights at Freddy's, which has already grossed over $130 million globally as of this writing. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $35.

#2: UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #1 – GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ – LUNAR RETAILER THANK YOU (1 PER STORE) | IMAGE | 2023 | The community had this book on its radar for some time. When news spread that James Tynion IV was working on a Dracula project, fans eagerly anticipated its release. Tynion's expertise in horror heightened expectations, and the book coincidentally arrived just before Halloween. A fortunate few secured this 1-per-store "Thank You" variant, one of 11 variants this book received. Those who missed out were determined to acquire a copy on the aftermarket, perfectly timed for the spooky season. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $40.

#1: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 – ARTHUR ADAMS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | This book introduces the Repossessor (Editor's note: In a Marvel Comics solicitation on X, they call him "the repulsive Re-Po"). The Repossessor is a demonic repo man unearthed by Goblin Queen to "reclaim her children." However, that's not the only aspect capturing the community's attention. The 1:25 Arthur Adams variant featuring Black Cat has generated considerable interest. Much like Catwoman and Harley Quinn, Black Cat has a dedicated fanbase that eagerly collects variant covers featuring her. While her appearances may be less frequent, fans are always enthusiastic when she takes center stage. We tracked it at $60 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39.



