Warner Bros. Celebrates Dwayne McDuffie With Documentary

Warner Bros. is celebrating the life of Dwayne McDuffie with a documentary called A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story. With the 10th anniversary of his passing yesterday, fans from all over shared their love for a creator who revamped the entire DC Animated Universe slate. Static Shock recently hit HBO Max to near-universal approval. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited are always highly regarded. Ben 10 has been on longer than some of the fans have been alive now. So, it's safe to say McDuffie had an outsized impact on the DC Comics landscape. That is nothing to say about the young artists, writers, and creators who loved those programs and work toward including diverse characters and viewpoints like he did. So, it’s a nice gesture and hopefully, fans can take some time to watch the documentary.

The company wrote, “Today we’re celebrating the legacy of comic book & animation writer Dwayne McDuffie. Learn about his incredible story in “A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story." Watch it now.”

If you’re looking to learn some more about the legend, The Dwayne McDuffie Fund is operating today. You can donate here:

"Today, a Dwayne McDuffie gofundme campaign exists to continue his legacy. The funds raised here by his widow, Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie, are to help establish The Dwayne McDuffie Foundation, which will be a non-profit organization for awarding academic scholarships to diverse students. This gofundme also contributes to keeping Dwayne’s vision alive by, among other things, establishing and continuing prestigious awards in his name; creating, managing, and maintaining an archival website for research purposes; and providing artifacts for display in the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Diversity in entertainment is an on-going effort. In his all-too-brief lifetime, Dwayne McDuffie had only just begun his meaningful work that is left for us to continue. Thank you all in advance for your contributions and for sharing Dwayne’s vision."

Photo Credit: Rodney Williams-Itier/Getty Images