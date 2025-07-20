Wonder Girl Just Fell in Love With a Surprising Robin (& It Will Only End in Tears)

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman continues the adventures of one of DC’s best new characters. Tom King’s run on Wonder Woman has been controversial since day one — which is the most Tom King thing ever — and it kicked off by introducing Trinity, the future daughter of Wonder Woman. Throughout the first issues of King’s run, readers got Trinity back-up stories about her childhood with Damian Wayne and Jon Kent, getting into all kinds of misadventures. Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman gives the young heroine her first solo series, as the Trinity’s of three eras — her as a child, her as the teenage Wonder Girl, and her as the adult Trinity — banding together to find and fix their Damian Waynes and Jon Kents, who had all become corgis because of temporal shenanigans.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 was great fun, and the second issue kept that up, as Wonder Girl finds herself in Gotham City looking for a Robin corgi. She doesn’t find the Robin she’s looking for, but finds another one – Jason Todd the second Robin. The two of them band together to find the time lost Robin corgi, but this leads to Wonder Girl and the Boy Wonder getting closer than anyone ever would have imagined. However, there’s only one way this can end.

Wonder Girl Meets Jason Todd on a Fateful Night

The Robins are all quite different, but Jason Todd is the one who most people would think of as the least cool. Dick Grayson is known for being the consummate superhero, as well as being one of the best looking heroes in the superhero community. Todd, though, was never looked at in the same way. Dick Grayson was getting with women like Starfire and Batgirl; Jason Todd was just the angry one. King plays up the absurdity of Jason Todd right from the beginning — the self-seriousness that would eventually lead Jason to disaster, both as Robin and the Red Hood — but the young Wonder Girl finds the whole thing charming. Being from the future, Trinity knows a lot about who Jason is, but actually meeting him changes all of that. She realizes that Jason is too confident and kind of an idiot at times, but they bond automatically. There’s a moment in the Batcave when she finds out that Batman treated Jason just like her mother treated her, and they bond. Their meet cute is wonderfully laid out, as the two of them get tongue tied and do their best to impress each other.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman revolves around the three Trinity’s talking about their adventures to find the time lost, corgi-fied Damian Wayne and Jon Kent to each other. The oldest Trinity’s reactions to her younger self developing a crush on Jason Todd is one of the funnier parts of the story, but things get heartbreaking when Wonder Girl decides to actually warn Jason to stay away from the Joker by telling Jason the truth about his future. Jason completely ignores her, believing that he can’t die, not only because he’s Robin and Robins don’t die, but because he really believes that he’s special. Since he was from the mean streets of Gotham, just like the Joker, he won’t be killed. It’s honestly the most Jason Todd thing that could have happened in the issue. It also shows just how much Wonder Girl has already grown to care about him. She knows that warning him could have disastrous consequences, but does it anyway because in the short time that she knew him, she started to care about him. She sees under the bravado to the person who’s just like her — a young hero, held back by his mentors, who’s confident and brash and fun. However, we’re all reminded of the reality of Wonder Girl and Jason’s situation when before Wonder Girl leaves the past, Jason tells her about having to go to the Middle East. Wonder Girl met him on the last night of his life.

Wonder Girl and Jason Todd Found Love at the Wrong Time

Wonder Girl falling in love with Jason Todd is the definition of tragedy at every little, but reading the issue really makes it even more tragic. They gel together perfectly and watching them stammer over their words with each other is as cute as can be. Everyone has been there, trying to seem as cool as they can in front of the person they like. Wonder Girl and Jason Todd make for an amazing couple, and King plays them off each other beautifully. It all comes to a head on the last page of the book.

The two of them go their separate ways, but Wonder Girl knows that this is going to be her last chance for anything with Jason. She told him the truth about his death, and he doesn’t listen. She knows the whole thing is doomed. So, before she leaves, she kisses him on his cheek. The last person to kiss Jason Todd is Wonder Girl, and there’s something poignant about that.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 is on sale now.