A Classic X-Men Villain Brings Back a Controversial Concept From Krakoa

The X-Men may no longer be on Krakoa, but that hasn’t stopped one of its most popular elements from reappearing. Ask the majority of X-Men fans and they’ll tell you that the Krakoa era ended too soon. Relocating the X-Men to the island nation of Krakoa, along with other changes implemented by Jonathan Hickman, helped to revitalize the X-Men franchise. Marvel has moved the X-Men in a new direction that leaves Krakoa in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean everything Krakoan has been forgotten. Except this tim, it appears to be in the clutches of a longtime X-Men villain.

Marvel released a preview of Deadpool/Wolverine #8 by Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Guru-eFX, and VC’s Joe Sabino. The primary villain of Deadpool/Wolverine has been Apocalypse, who has been masquerading as Stryfe, another X-Men villain from the future. Apocalypse has been controlling Deadpool and Wolverine using a nanite liquid called Legacy 2.0 to eventually raze the world. He’s about to execute the final stages of his master plan, and those plans involve cloning members of the X-Men.

Apocalypse Is Making Clones of the X-Men

The preview of Deadpool/Wolverine #8 begins with Stryfe/Apocalypse pumping Wolverine with Legacy 2.0. With Apocalypse’s body failing him in the future, he successfully transfers his consciousness into Stryfe, which is something that Stryfe, a clone of Cable, was originally created for. We then flash forward a thousand years in the future to Stryfe waking up and getting to his work, which is the survival of the mutant race.

“I have collected a library of mutant DNA,” Stryfe says. “Not only as a safeguard to guarantee our survival… but as a foundation for our next chapter.” The last page shows the collected DNA samples featuring recognizable X-Men like Storm, Colossus, Beast, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine.

Mister Sinister is usually the X-Men villain who is presented as a collector of mutant DNA. Sins of Sinister is an entire X-Men event built around this premise. But here we have Stryfe/Apocalypse trying to keep the X-Men line alive thousands of years in the future, and doing it with their DNA.

Cloning mutants to bring them back after they died was a process started on Krakoa called the mutant resurrection protocol. The Five were a collection of mutants that used their powers to grow new bodies and upload their consciousness into them. Now, what Apocalypse is doing isn’t exactly like the mutant resurrection protocols, but it’s mighty close. And for now, it’s the closest that fans who long for the glory days of Krakoa can hope for.

“Apocalypse always wanted to transfer his essence into Stryfe — that’s the origin story of the character — but it never happened,” Deadpool/Wolverine writer Benjamin Percy told ComicBook. “So we’re carrying on that torch here. Given that so much of the story concerns infection, mind-control, possession… Apocalypse’s occupation of Stryfe fits right in thematically.”

“WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL team up with new mutant LEGACY,” a description of Deadpool/Wolverine #8 reads. “But is it for GOOD or EVIL? Also, DIRECTOR TALYN’s gambit revealed!”

Deadpool/Wolverine #8 goes on sale Wednesday, August 27th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!