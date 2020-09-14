X-Men Fans Love The New Marauders Cover

X-Men fans are super hyped up about Kitty Pryde’s return in Marauders. A lot of people were upset when she got betrayed. But, she’s coming back with a vengeance in Marauders #16. X of Swords is on the horizon and Shaw isn’t going to feel great about that. When Marvel showed off the issue’s cover on social media, a lot of people are pumped to see what the issue will hold. Comicbook.com gave you a preview of the issue last week. Check out what our Matt Aguilar had to say about the lead-up to #16 below.

"If you're not caught up on Marauders, it was revealed to Emma Frost by an injured Lockheed that the Black King Sebastian Shaw is the one who killed Kate Pryde and injured Lockheed, though Lockheed managed to survive and relay the news to Frost.

Frost is also the one who pushed Xavier to keep trying to bring her back along with Nightcrawler, and it turned out that unlike the others who hatched out of the eggs, she simply phased out of them instead. Once Frost figured that out the Red Queen was back and ready to put Shaw in his place, and we can only imagine what that revenge will look like.

As for the current issue of the series, Marauders #12 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Matteo Lolli, colored by Edgar Delgado, lettered by VC's Cory Petit, and designed by Tom Muller. You can find the official description below."

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

RED REVENGE !

"The Black King did wrong. Now he must pay."

"RED RECKONING! The Black King removed the Red Queen from the board…what move will the White Queen make?"

Marauders #12 is in comic stores now, and Marauders #16 hits later this year.