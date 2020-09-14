X-Men Fans Love The New Marauders Cover
X-Men fans are super hyped up about Kitty Pryde’s return in Marauders. A lot of people were upset when she got betrayed. But, she’s coming back with a vengeance in Marauders #16. X of Swords is on the horizon and Shaw isn’t going to feel great about that. When Marvel showed off the issue’s cover on social media, a lot of people are pumped to see what the issue will hold. Comicbook.com gave you a preview of the issue last week. Check out what our Matt Aguilar had to say about the lead-up to #16 below.
"If you're not caught up on Marauders, it was revealed to Emma Frost by an injured Lockheed that the Black King Sebastian Shaw is the one who killed Kate Pryde and injured Lockheed, though Lockheed managed to survive and relay the news to Frost.
This December, revenge is red.
🔴: https://t.co/qS1yonJP8u pic.twitter.com/G4dcig61dh— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 12, 2020
Frost is also the one who pushed Xavier to keep trying to bring her back along with Nightcrawler, and it turned out that unlike the others who hatched out of the eggs, she simply phased out of them instead. Once Frost figured that out the Red Queen was back and ready to put Shaw in his place, and we can only imagine what that revenge will look like.
As for the current issue of the series, Marauders #12 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Matteo Lolli, colored by Edgar Delgado, lettered by VC's Cory Petit, and designed by Tom Muller. You can find the official description below."
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
RED REVENGE !
"The Black King did wrong. Now he must pay."
"RED RECKONING! The Black King removed the Red Queen from the board…what move will the White Queen make?"
Marauders #12 is in comic stores now, and Marauders #16 hits later this year.
Pretty much
Wallpaper status
This image will be my wallpaper until December hits so I have every single line, shade and color seared into my brain 😍 this is PERFECTION— sirMattCarter BLM ACAB (@sirMattCarter1) September 12, 2020
Maybe one day
@MarvelChampions can we get this kitty pryde please ?— Collin has a Beard (@CollinHarrelson) September 12, 2020
Period
AweeeessSSSOOOOOMMMMEEE— Sahas Kodikara (@KodikaraSahas) September 12, 2020
So freaking dope
What a dope cover!— Them Nerds (@WeThemNerds) September 12, 2020
Amazing
Lol— m1243 (@m124316) September 12, 2020
No lies detected
QUEENS— ⁷ (@Welpkp) September 12, 2020
You're not alone
I want Sebastian Shaw to have a moment like this, the mutants looking at him with such disgrace and filth pic.twitter.com/rPw3L0jQHk— DANE ☂︎ NUMBER 27➐ (@KUWHARGREEVES) September 12, 2020