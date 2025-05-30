X-Men Honor the Memory of Krakoa in Hellfire Vigil #1 First Look (Exclusive)

One of the most anticipated events during the X-Men‘s time on Krakoa was the Hellfire Gala, where superhero high fashion and tense mutant drama typically collided. Mutants (and humans) would attend the Hellfire Gala, with the party culminating in the selection of a new team of X-Men. The last Hellfire Gala didn’t have a happy ending, with the anti-mutant organization Orchis attacking and killing several X-Men. They eventually had to abandon the mutant nation of Krakoa and forge a new path in “From the Ashes.” However, the memory of Krakoa will live on in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1. Instead of a festive event like the Hellfire Gala, the Hellfire Vigil will see mutantkind gathering to reflect on the loss of the mutant nation Krakoa. They’ll reignite hope for the future as they look back on the past. Like previous Hellfire Galas, the glamorous party will be filled with reunions, returns, and revelations, all setting the stage for the next year of X-Men storytelling. The Hellfire Gala has become so popular that it’s found its way into the new season of the Marvel Rivals video game.

The first page by Stephanie Phillips and Roi Mercado shows Phoenix (Jean Grey) aboard her spaceship when something catches her attention, sending Jean running to the ship’s controls. Page 2 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio shows the teams in X-Men and Uncanny X-Men putting their differences aside to celebrate and party. Page 3 by Eve L. Ewing and Federica Mancin features the three new mutants in Exceptional X-Men: the metallic and whip-wielding Bronze, the emotion-stirring Axo, and the stealth-skilled fighter Melee. They’re at a vendor booth looking over Dazzler merchandise before running out onto the dance floor.

Page 4 by Murewa Ayodele and Luciano Vecchio begins with several mutants entering the Hellfire Vigil through Manifold’s gateways. Next, Storm gives what can only be described as a moving, emotional speech to the crowd, who raise their fists high in the sky as thunder and lightning ring throughout the venue. Finally, we end with an uncolored page by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz, and Sean Parson, as Psylocke argues with Cyclops, most likely about attending the Hellfire Vigil.

“We’ve been working towards the Hellfire Vigil for a year now, and all of the assorted X-creators came together to make this a moment of significance for the X-Men and their world as a whole,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. “If you’ve been wondering when somebody was going to encounter somebody else, the answer is right here in this book! It’s a capstone to events that began in From The Ashes and sets up major movements that will be playing out across the coming months. Plus it’s full-packed with great art and great character moments.”

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

Written by JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, GEOFFREY THORNE, JASON LOO, MUREWA AYODELE & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, NETHO DIAZ, SARA PICHELLI, FEDERICA MANCIN, LUCIANO VECCHIO, DECLAN SHALVEY, ROI MERCADO & MARCUS TO

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by AKA

On Sale 7/2

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began, be there for a keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line in the near future!

X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 goes on sale July 2nd.