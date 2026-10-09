Heaven Is Worse Than Hell in a Perfect Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1 (Early Review) [EXCLUSIVE]

Humanity has long been fascinated with the idea of heaven and ways to get there — and not in the context of an afterlife. Take the story of the Tower of Babel, the biblical story in which people decided to build a massive tower to reach the heavens or any of the similar myths across different cultures: humanity, after tragedy, attempt to reach the heavens only to be met with some sort of disaster. But what happens when humanity actually creates a way to access heaven, only to discover that it’s far, far worse than anything they could have imagined? That is the general idea of IDW’s Event Horizon: Pandemonium. The final chapter of Christian Ward’s Event Horizon trilogy hits comic book shops in December, but ComicBook has an exclusive, spoiler-free review of the first issue — and it might just be the most terrifying chapter of the saga.

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Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1 takes an interesting approach to the story that’s been unfolding over the previous two series — Event Horizon: Dark Descent and Event Horizon: Inferno. Pandemonium in particular spins out of the events of Inferno but gives readers not only a look at what’s next when we discover that heaven is far worse than hell, but also a glimpse at the past as well to reveal how all roads have been leading to this nightmare. It’s brilliantly executed, offering a perfect balance of questions that keep the story moving forward and terrifying moments that will keep readers on the edge of their seat.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS A detailed and intriguing story that grips the reader as much as asks big questions. Literally none. This book is incredible. Incredibly detailed art. Perfect pacing.

God Cares Not For Your Prayers in Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1

Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1 opens up in the past, but not the past of the Event Horizon. Without spoiling exactly where in history the story starts, suffice it to say that we learn that other great minds created their own gravity drive — called a gravity gate — in an attempt to create a doorway to heaven. The reason? Grief is a terrible thing and the longing for a lost loved one is powerful. Why not reach out to heaven to see them again if you can? As you might guess, playing with the distance between earth and heaven is a bad idea, however, and it very quickly goes awry in a truly horrific way. The story then takes us to the “present” for the Event Horizon with a member of the crew waking up in this strange place. It quickly becomes apparent that this is a prison unlike any other and they’re quickly informed that this is heaven, it’s far more like hell than you’d expect, and God is a nightmare.

It’s that aspect of things — that God is real and horrifying — is perhaps the most fascinating element of Pandemonium. Ward and artist Hernan Gonzalez have done a brilliant job of rooting this horrible realm in elements that are familiar. The creatures that our characters encounter look very much like the way angels are described in the bible — strange, terrifying creatures that look nothing like gentle figures with wings and halos. God is brutal and merciless and not only doesn’t care if you don’t believe in him but will also tear you to shreds to prove his power. It’s some of the most breathtaking art in the book and the gravity of the story makes it even better.

But even beyond the horrifying look at this twisted heaven, we get some deeply human moments. Everyone in this realm seems to have one thing in common: grief is what brought them there. The desire to be reunited with a loved one lost or to figure out how to undo a tragedy that cost them dearly seems to be what really brought them to this place. That, in turn, builds to a stunning reveal in the final pages about how they are not alone (and that’s all I’m going to say about that.) It all plants some deep questions in the reader’s mind. Why is grief the key that opens this door? And what, exactly, does this God want? Is there a way out or will the people in this twisted heaven be forever dammed? It all works as a rich meditation on trauma and loss while also being a perfect entry in the Event Horizon story. It’s a flawless first issue — and I already can’t wait to see where the rest of the story goes.

Event Horizon: Pandemonium #1 goes on sale December 2nd. Final order cutoff is October 19th.