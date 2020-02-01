F9 Star Tyrese Gibson Is Still Hoping Warner Bros. Calls Him to Play Green Lantern

Longtime Green Lantern hopeful Tyrese Gibson, who next reprises his role as Roman Pearce in Fast & Furious 9, remains "very passionate" about the ring-wearing superhero role. Most famously filled by DC Comics fan-favorites Hal Jordan, who was last played by Ryan Reynolds in 2011's Green Lantern, and John Stewart, who has yet to appear in a feature film in live-action, the role of Green Lantern has so far gone unclaimed in studio Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe. A less-famous Green Lantern made a cameo appearance in Justice League, but Warners has yet to cast roles for Green Lantern Corps, its in-the-works reboot featuring multiple versions of the galactic guardians who fight evil with rings fueled by willpower.

"I don’t have any updates. I just hope they call me. I hope they call me," Gibson told ComicBook.com when asked about Green Lantern during a concert and unveiling of the F9 trailer in Miami. "It’s a role I’m very passionate about doing, but right now, the focus is this Morbius film."

Inspired by the Marvel Comics character who is a villain and sometimes ally of Spider-Man, the Jared Leto led Morbius is the next entry in Sony Pictures' Marvel universe following Venom.

Gibson plays FBI agent Simon Stroud, tasked with hunting Leto's Michael Morbius when the scientist is transformed into a living vampire.

"It’s the Spider-Man spinoff franchise, Morbius, Venom, Marvel, and I’m just excited to be able to be a part of this franchise," Gibson told us. "I love the Fast & the Furious, but I’ve been wanting to be a part of another franchise. Because the last time I was in a franchise was Transformers, which is not too shabby."

In 2015, Gibson said he had a "couple of meetings" at Warner Bros. to join the DC film universe, arguing his ongoing role in the global hit Fast & Furious franchise makes him the best choice to suit up as a Green Lantern.

"I’ve already had a couple of meetings at Warner Bros., so we’ll see what happens. I do believe that there needs to be more black superheroes out there, but that’s not even my motivation," Gibson previously told Collider. "I think I would be the best Green Lantern and based on my fans and supporters that spent around $6 billion in box office receipts, I feel like there’s a fanbase of fans out there waiting to see me put on this green suit and do my thing. So I would love to confirm something today but I can’t. We’ll just keep following up."

Fan artists have often depicted Gibson as Stewart, something Gibson credits with his infatuation with the role.

"I will say, however this works out, it's definitely the fans' fault," Gibson told Entertainment Tonight when asked about his candidacy to play Stewart in 2015. "I was at home minding my own business and fans start creating these fan-made videos of me as Green Lantern and I looked into it. I've been a fan of the Green Lantern. I took the oath, and I had a meeting at Warner Bros. and certain things were said and talked about. We'll just see what happens."

F9 opens May 22.