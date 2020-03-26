Birds of Prey's Harley Quinn is Armed and Dangerous in New Hot Toys Figure

With Birds of Prey now on-demand, fans can rewatch Margot Robbie's latest amazing performance as Harley Quinn to their heart's content. Thanks to Hot Toys though you'll be able to bring one of her most memorable looks from the movie to life in your home courtesy of the new Harley Quinn Sixth-Scale Figure. The new figure is the second release of Harley from Birds of Prey, but this one features her Caution Tape Jacket look from the film, and that's not the only thing fans will get a kick out of. In addition to the jacket, you'll also find Harley's favorite egg sandwich as an accessory she can hold, as well as her paint-filled shotgun. You can check out the amazing looking figure for yourself starting on the next slide.

Harley will cost $281 and is set to ship out around July of 2021. If you want to pre-order you can do so here, and the official description for Harley can be found below.

"Who needs The Joker? After breaking up with her puddin, our totally insane and downright dangerous Harley Quinn leaves plenty of the past behind, returns to the big screen with a whole new gang, takes on new challenges in the crime-ridden Gotham City featuring things that she would never expect.

Hot Toys’ Harley Quinn (Caution Tape Jacket Version) Sixth Scale Collectible Figure not only includes Harley Quinn’s newest attire, the Wings Caution Tape Jacket with colorful fringes patterns, but also another delicate set of iconic costume as seen when she storms the police station, allowing fans to show off with Harley’s unique wardrobe.

Crafted with meticulous craftsmanship, the collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt highlighting amazing likeness of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, a Caution Tape Jacket with classic motorcycle collar detail translated Harley’s original creation, a set of finely tailored interchangeable outfit with matching boots, amazingly-detailed accessories including a shotgun with insertable bullets, a metallic baseball bat, layered chain necklaces, a sandwich, and a figure stand with specially designed graphic cards and character backdrop.

Share in the mayhem with the signature Harley Quinn figure for another thrilling adventure in Birds of Prey!"

Here's the rundown on what's included in the box.

The Harley Quinn (Caution Tape Jacket Version) Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Newly sculpted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed make-up, skin texture, and tattoos

Short-length curly blonde, pink and light blue hair sculpture with movable pigtails

Newly developed body with over 26 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

Two (2) pieces of gesture hands

Three (3) pieces of accessories holding hands

Three (3) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of gun holding hands

One (1) right hand for holding a baseball bat

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) meticulously tailored jacket with glittering tassels made out of caution tape and fringes on the sleeves

One (1) hot pink colored vest with buckle

One (1) white T-shirt

One (1) pair of short pants with printed strips and red-colored star pattern

One (1) pink-colored strap suspenders

One (1) black-colored leather-like belt

One (1) leather-like bandolier

One (1) pair of multi-metallic color heeled shoes

One (1) pair of interchangeable white-colored heeled boots

One (1) pair of black gauntlets with colored handprints

Weapon:

One (1) shotgun

Ten (10) shotgun bullets (can be inserted into the shotgun)

One (1) silver baseball bat

Accessories:

One (1) newly designed silver-colored metal chain necklaces

One (1) silver-colored metal chain necklaces

One (1) sandwich

Figure stand with character nameplate, specially designed Birds of Prey themed graphic card and character backdrop

Let us know if you plan on picking up Caution Tape Jacket Harley in the comments and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!