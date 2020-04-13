Wonder Woman 1984 New Look Released

✖

Warner Bros. Pictures has released new images from Wonder Woman 1984. Released via Empire Magazine, one image shows Wonder Woman in her Golden Eagle armor. Another image shows Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) embracing within sight of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. You can take a look at both photos below. The film picks up decades after the first Wonder Woman, with Diana living in the United States in the 1980s. The world around Diana has changed, but then Diana has changed as well. Gadot told Empire about how Diana has developed in the years between films.

“The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman,” Gadot says. “She was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens.”

Warner Bros. announced in March that it has pushed back the release of Wonder Woman 1984 June until August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead," Gadot said on social media following the date change announcement. "Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all."

Gadot's comments echoed those of director Patty Jenkins. "We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins said. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

“When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement when the studio announced the delay.

What do you think of these new Wonder Woman 1984 photos? Let us know in the comments. Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on August 14th.

