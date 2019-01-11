‘Aquaman’s Amber Heard Reveals New BTS Photo of Mera

Aquaman is headed to the one-billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office, and the film’s female lead is celebrating with a new behind-the-scenes photo.

Amber Heard recently shared a new photo on her Instagram account, which shows her in her Mera costume while on Aquaman‘s set. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram #tbt reflective Mera on the set of #Aquaman A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Jan 10, 2019 at 9:35am PST

While Mera’s look was arguably pretty flawless onscreen, it sounds like the actress had a bit of a lengthy process to get into the role.

“It took me a long time to get in that costume,” Heard told ComicBook.com. “So I would want to say there would be this moment where I put on the costume and bam I’m Mera, but it was a long process (laughs).”

Aquaman sees Mera and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) traveling across the world in search of Atlantis’ lost trident, in hopes of uniting the undersea and surface worlds together.

“Mera is strongly tied to — she has a strong sense of duty and responsibility that’s tied to Atlantis and her role in Atlantis,” Heard explained to reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “She deeply cares about her position that she believes she was not just born to do, that she has worked her whole life to be able to do well. It’s not enough just to have inherited this position. Her sense of honor and duty is inartistically tied to her place in leading Atlantis and doing the right thing for her people.”

“Mera’s her own woman,” Heard continued. “She’s her own superhero. She’s not Aquawoman. She’s Mera. Part of what got me, you know when I first talked to Zack [Snyder] on the phone about the prospect of doing this film, he said, ‘She’s a warrior queen. Basically, you get a sword and a crown’. And I was like, ‘OK, you know how to pitch to your audience.’ Alright, I’m listening now. I don’t want to be a damsel. I’ve played a range of characters as diverse as I’ve been able to. Being a woman, especially a bit of a young woman in this industry, raising myself in this industry, it’s been limited, but I’ve done the most with what I can. Especially considering that the one thing, the one element they all have in common is that they’re driven or powerful in their own right.”

What do you think of this new behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman‘s Mera? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.