‘Aquaman’ Crosses $500 Million Worldwide Mark on Christmas Eve

Aquaman is officially ringing in the holidays with a major box office milestone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aquaman earned $11.2 million during Monday’s Christmas Eve showings, helping the film officially pass $500 million worldwide.

The DC Extended Universe film began debuting overseas earlier this month, before premiering domestically on January 21st. As of Monday, the film’s domestic total is $79 million, with an international total of more than $420 million.

As their report suggests, there’s a chance that Aquaman could see even better holiday traffic as the week rolls along, as ticket sales traditionally are high from Christmas Day through New Year’s Eve.

While it’s unclear exactly what number Aquaman‘s total box office gross will cap out at, this positive box office performance is certainly a good sign. And with a sequel for the film already in development at Warner Bros., there’s a chance that audiences could see even more of the DCEU’s undersea world.

Aquaman follows Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as he comes to terms with his human and Atlantean heritage, as the fate of the land and surface worlds hangs in the balance.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said of a hypothetical sequel in an interview earlier this year. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” director James Wan said. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.