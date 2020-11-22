Arrow Star Katie Cassidy Wants to Play Catwoman or The Joker

✖

On Arrow, Katie Cassidy played not just the Earth-1 version of Laurel Lance/Black Canary, but the Earth-2 Laurel Lance/Black Siren but despite having juggled the two roles on The CW, Cassidy is open to returning to the world of superheroes -- and even has two very specific characters she'd love to take on if the opportunity presented itself. Cassidy recently revealed she'd like to play Catwoman or even a female version of the Joker.

During an appearance on Geek House Show (via CBR), Cassidy was asked if there were other licensed characters she'd like to play and she explained why she would enjoy playing Catwoman.

"Yes, Catwoman," she said. "I've always been a big fan. Michelle Pfeiffer killed it as Catwoman. I also happen to be a big fan of cats."

She then went on to say it "would be really cool to play The Joker, but as a woman."

"I think I'd make a pretty good Joker," Cassidy said.

Cassidy does have villain experience. The Earth-2 version of Laurel Lance was first introduced as the villainous Black Siren, though by the time Arrow wrapped up its run, the character had gone on a redemption arc and ultimately ended up a hero. And some fans are still holding out hope that they'll get to see more of Cassidy as Black Siren. The fate of the Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries has never officially been revealed and while the longer things go without a definitive pick up or pass, Cassidy has previously herself said that feels positively about it.

"I'm a very positive person, so I feel confident that we'll go [to series],' Cassidy said. "If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time! So, I'm not worried. I'm feeling pretty good about it.

"[Seeing] more of Black Siren and what her life was, and how she got there to 2040. Just more of her beating this path of heroes, of women, along with the Green Arrow and the other Canary," Cassidy added. "I love playing a hero, I love playing a villain…. I'm just excited to jump into it."

What do you think? Would you like to see Cassidy as Catwoman? How about a female version of The Joker? Are you still holding out hope for Green Arrow and the Canaries? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!