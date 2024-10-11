Batman x Shoe Palace Collection Spotlights BTAS, Joker, and the Coolest Batmobile Crocs

DC just delivered one of the hottest comics of the year with Absolute Batman, and now Shoe Palace has teamed up with DC to celebrate the live-action and animated worlds of the Dark Knight with a brand new clothing collection. The Batman x Shoe Palace collection features a variety of shirts, pants, hoodies, and perhaps the coolest-looking Crocs around. While the collection does live up to its name with several Batman items, it also features a healthy amount of Joker items as well, and then also pivots between live-action interpretations and designs from the beloved Batman Animated series in both shirts, pants, and two gorgeous varsity jackets. We’re here to break down all of the new designs for you, and the collection is now live on the official Shoe Palace website if any of these designs catch your eye.

Batman The Animated Series

The classic animated series receives quite a bit of love in the new collection, including a t-shirt that adopts that iconic logo into a full design. If you prefer the villainy side of things, there’s also a Joker from the series available, but that shirt gets even better, as in addition to the bigger Joker portrait on the front there’s also a Harley Quinn portrait on the back.

Then there are two stunning Varsity Jackets up for purchase, and both have the Animated Series logo on the front left pocket. The first jacket then features a bigger version of that logo on the back of the jacket, and that looks fantastic. The second jacket is a bit different though, and will appeal to those looking for a few more characters to be represented.

The second jacket features six of the show’s villains on the right sleeve, including Joker, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Riddler, Two-Face, and Harley Quinn. Those designs are only on the one sleeve, but then things get more lively on the back of the jacket, which features a big group image of Batman and Robin fighting Joker, Two-Face, and The Riddler. Both will delight fans of the show, so it just depends on how many characters you want to give some shine.

Live Action and Comics

If you prefer the live-action or comics side of Batman, there are several options to choose from as well. That includes plenty of Joker, featuring a Why So Serious shirt and Heath Ledger’s Joker on the back. Then there’s the pullover hoodie, which features Ledger’s Joker on the front and the Why So Serious in bigger letters on the back. If you prefer the Joker Mayhem design, you can get that in a shirt or hoodie version, and there are also matching pants that keep the sporadic Ha design to match the bigger artwork on the front or back.

There’s also the terrifying Madness Joker shirt design, which makes a statement by practically taking up the entire shirt with his face. For those who are big Bane fans, there’s also a shirt featuring the infamous artwork of Bane breaking Batman’s back. Speaking of Batman, there are also two different options for those who want to rep the Dark Knight, starting with the gorgeous comic artwork on the Protect shirt. Things hit another high with the Batman Forever hoodie and joggers set, which features Ben Affleck’s Snyderverse Batman in a stark yellow and black color scheme. Seriously, it’s gorgeous, and a must for any fan of Affleck’s Batman.

The Coolest Crocs Around

Last but certainly not least is the Batman Batmobile Classic Clogs, and these are just delightful. The Crocs look like a full Batmobile from the side, complete with back wheels, weapons on the side, and a fin on the outer side. There’s also a Bat symbol towards the front and a classic Bat symbol on the inside boasting the yellow and black. Shoe Palace has released a few amazing versions of Crocs, but these are simply some of the coolest.

Will you be picking any of these up? You can talk all things Batman and DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!