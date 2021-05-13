Batwoman: "And Justice For All" Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "And Justice For All", the upcoming fourteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to see a particularly formidable challenge for Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), particularly with regards to the False Face Society and their reach with the addictive Snakebite drug. As the preview for the episode revealed, this will seemingly involve Ryan and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) being arrested and detained — something that will surely have a significance on both of their storylines.

"I'm constantly reminded about what this means to so many people and how this has really nothing to do with me and everything to do with what putting on that suit means," Leslie said during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "The first time I put the suit on, I immediately felt an immense amount of responsibility to save the world. Me, Javicia. Not even me as Ryan."

"Now that Ryan is becoming Batwoman, I feel like it opens up the possibility of what it really means to be Batwoman and that it doesn’t really matter who’s under the suit,” Leslie added. “Anyone can put that suit on and be a hero I just know that this is only the beginning. I can only imagine where entertainment is going to go when it comes to making sure that superheroes represent everybody. I just look forward to seeing what other kinds of superheroes we're gonna get from the start of this and other shows like this."

The photos also provide the best look yet at the series' new Kate Kane (Wallis Day), who was given a "new" face and instantly recognized by Alice (Rachel Skarsten) at the tail end of last week's episode.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve, but the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year, "and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can check out the synopsis for "And Justice For All" below!

"HUNGRY FOR MORE - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a new challenge when Gotham's Snakebite addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Rob Duncan directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Maya Houston."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "And Justice For All" will air on May 16th.