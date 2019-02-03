‘A Star Is Born’ Costume Designer Joins ‘Birds of Prey’

It’s been almost a week since fans got their first look at Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and now we know who is helping bring the film’s costumes to life.

According to IMDb, costume designer Erin Benach has joined the crew of the upcoming DC Extended Universe picture. Fans started to notice Benach’s role over the weekend, when she shared a photo from the film’s wardrobe trailer on her Instagram account (as well as “regrammed” the first-look photo of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn).

Benach’s filmography includes A Star Is Born, Drive, The Place Beyond the Pines, and The Neon Demon.

Birds of Prey will follow Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces, as they try to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Given the response to the film’s production teaser – and the ensemble’s unique costumes – it’s safe to say that fans are hyped to see how the project comes together.

“I wouldn’t say [pitching to direct the film] was easy, but it was relatively painless and straightforward.” director Cathy Yan explained during a panel appearance last year. “I immediately loved the script and it felt like something I could really do, and it felt very much like my own voice.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relateable.” Yan continued. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It came out of me,” said Yan about her pitch meeting to Warner Bros., “I have never done any of these things and I asked my agents for examples to get a better sense: I put together a pitch deck and also assembled a sizzle reel. But I would say it wasn’t like a lot of other sizzle reels which reference other films that remotely feel like your film. I find those to be rather pointless. But I created my own version that thematically and tonally conveyed what you would feel (in my movie).”

