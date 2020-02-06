Birds Of Prey Star Margot Robbie Reveals Her Favorite Tattoo

The big screen version of Harley Quinn might not look quite like comic book fans envisioned when she first debuted in Suicide Squad, but Margot Robbie‘s portrayal of the character has won over fans and earned her own spinoff movie set to debut this weekend. And Birds of Prey will continue Harley’s journey on the big screen, showing the budding anti-hero continue to carve out her own place in the DC Universe alongside allies like Huntress and Black Canary. But one aspect that sets this version of Harley Quinn apart from the comics and cartoon versions? Her tattoos.

Robbie appeared on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones to partake in spicy foods and dish on Birds of Prey, where she was asked by co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead about her favorite tattoo for Harley Quinn.

“You don’t see it in this movie because where the costumes lie, but in Suicide Squad you can probably see a little peak of it,” Robbie said. “On her right hip, she has a dolphin jumping over a rainbow and I love that tattoo because I thought that, to Harleen Quinzel, getting a tattoo would seem super rebellious. And she had no idea obviously where her life would lead. And at 15 she probably felt like the most rebellious, hardcore but cool tattoo was this dolphin jumping over a rainbow right there on the hip because that would be kinda sexy. And that just seemed like something 15-year-old Harleen Quinzel would do. So that was always my favorite, because it felt like there was a bit of history with it.”

The tattoos definitely separated Harley from other versions of the character, but some fans criticized this portrayal for being too “edgy” in Suicide Squad, a movie that was critically maligned for many reasons including this. But Robbie has proven herself more than thoughtful with this version of the character.

Based on her response about this tattoo, as well as her effort to return as Harley Quinn in the girl gang movie that became Birds of Prey, Robbie obviously has a lot of ideas about the character that she hopes to play for many years to come. And while fans can look forward to the new movie premiering this week, this won’t be the end of her adventures as she’ll also return in next year’s The Suicide Squad with director James Gunn.

Birds of Prey premieres in theaters on February 7th.