Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Movie’s Funko Pop Line

We’re gradually getting closer to the debut of Black Adam, with the long-awaited DC film poised to hit theaters later this fall. After debuting segments of footage during DC FanDome and around the most recent Super Bowl, we’re set to get the first full trailer for Black Adam next Wednesday, meaning that the hype for the film is sure to only grow. As part of that, some of the film’s various merchandise has already surfaced online, including the line of Funko Pop! figures inspired by its ensemble of characters. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who executive produces and stars in the film as its titular character, recently took to Twitter to call the Funko Pop! collection “pretty dope”, and further hype the upcoming debut of the trailer.

This #BlackAdam⚡️+ #JSA Funko Pop collection is pretty dope 🔥🔥👊🏾

We introduce the long awaited Justice Society of America in our origin film, BLACK ADAM.

Our world premiere trailer drops on JUNE 8th 🌍⚡️https://t.co/OGj1nbALnu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 2, 2022

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

“We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go,” producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. “We’ve never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I’m such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I’ve always gotten into this with a vision of, ‘This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,’ but there’s always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we’d want to do it. As we’re making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there’s 100% a vision of what we’d like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA.”

Black Adam is now set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.