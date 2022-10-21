Black Adam Trailer Reveals First Look at a Surprising DC Organization

✖

On Wednesday morning, fans were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the long-awaited film that will bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DC antihero to the big screen. The trailer shed a bit of light on what Black Adam's world and modern status quo will look like, with him being joined by members of the Justice Society of America in the film. One thing that has been less obvious about the film has been its antagonists — but the trailer might have provided the first look at what to expect. The Black Adam trailer features a number of goons driving technologically-advanced flying scooters, which fans have speculated could be the first look at the film's version of Intergang.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Created by Jack Kirby, Intergang first debuted in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #133. A gang formed by a criminal named Bruno Mannheim, Intergang was quickly outfitted with weaponry from the New Gods, as Darkseid hoped to use them as soldiers in his fight to find the Anti-Life Equation. Intergang later intersected with Black Adam and Adrianna's story in the pages of 52, when two of its members "offered" Adrianna as a tribute to Black Adam in exchange for safe passage. Adam ended up killing the Intergang members, but continued to have a connection to Adrianna. Sarah Shahi, who will portray Adrianna in the film, previously teased that her character would be a freedom fighter going up against Intergang, something subsequently confirmed in the film's tie-in comics.

"Yes, I play a character named Adrianna, and she's a freedom fighter that's leading this big resistance against an evil, malicious group called Intergang," Shahi revealed.

It remains to be seen exactly how Intergang will be established within Black Adam, and whether or not their otherworldly technology will be tied to Darkseid and the New Gods (potentially as a fallout of the events of Justice League), or to some other extraterrestrial component. An episode of Peacemaker earlier this year included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to Intergang taking over Black Adam's home nation of Kahndaq, seemingly laying the groundwork for how they'll be portrayed in the film.

Joining Johnson and Shahi in Black Adam are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.