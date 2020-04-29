Comic Book Fans Are Having a Blast on Twitter With #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar
With tons of comic book movies getting pushed back due to the quarantine, fans are looking for other fun ways to pass the time via social media. Later today, Spider-Man star Tom Holland will be hosting Marvel trivia on Instagram Live, and many big names in comic book movies have joined us for Quarantine Watch Parties. A handful of fans have taken it upon themselves to have their own fun online, passing the time with some hashtags. Currently, many folks have taken to Twitter to use #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar, and the results are pretty perfect.
Before checking out some of the best #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar tweets, here's a quick plug: Thursday evening, join the cast and crew of Daredevil to watch "Blindsided," one of the biggest episodes of the entire series; that's Season Three, Episode Four for those inquiring minds. Leading the charge for this #QuarantineWatchParty is Daredevil Season Three showrunner Erik Oleson, and he's definitely bringing the cavalry. Joining Olesen this Thursday night will be Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann-Woll, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali and Amy Rutberg. Things get started at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 30th so be sure to have the episode geared up and ready for then. To partake, be sure to follow along using the #QuarantineWatchParty and #Daredevil hashtags throughout the night.
Now, here are some of the best #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar tweets to hit the Internet today...
We All Know Who's Paying
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar where they let Bruce and Tony pay pic.twitter.com/3VVj9mbAuu— Ziggy (@mrjafri) April 29, 2020
Dancing Kings
Peter finds Joker entertaining after 5 Jager Shots. #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar pic.twitter.com/16bzd6IsZD— Mobius (@Mbss3000) April 29, 2020
Who Is Worthy?
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and Batman proved worthy pic.twitter.com/ohSR5AvwYL— Ziggy (@mrjafri) April 29, 2020
We All Know Stan Will Be There...
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and there's still a Stan Lee cameo RIP pic.twitter.com/fDDVdpt49Z— Joshua Rose (@Jarose215) April 29, 2020
...and He May Have to Break Up Some Fights!
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar where Stan Lee broke up the fight pic.twitter.com/SHnguKMQlF— Ziggy (@mrjafri) April 29, 2020
"Oh, We're Using Our Made-Up Names."
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and introducing themselves takes so long happy hour is over pic.twitter.com/EampO7dg3A— VeldLot🌷 (@VeldLot) April 29, 2020
Keep These Two Apart
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and these two share a long, cold stare across the room... pic.twitter.com/x05koDlN37— Adam D. Jones (@Adam_D_Jones) April 29, 2020
A Reynolds-Off
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and things got weird pic.twitter.com/UTTARTSF6I— Ziggy (@mrjafri) April 29, 2020
Epic Alliances
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and an alliance between Themiscrya and Wakanda was formed over drinks. pic.twitter.com/LRyaTqXMx1— Detroit Love (@corneliusdelro) April 29, 2020
Spread the Love
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and a good time was had by all because both companies have given us decades of incredible stories and characters. And l love both dearly. pic.twitter.com/nItEsxseD8— A Guy Named Joe (@joekehaus) April 29, 2020
Don't Forget the Real Hereos
#DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar and have to wait to let some workers out first pic.twitter.com/bir4DKlhxP— VeldLot🌷 (@VeldLot) April 29, 2020
