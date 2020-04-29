Comic Book Fans Are Having a Blast on Twitter With #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar

By Jamie Jirak

With tons of comic book movies getting pushed back due to the quarantine, fans are looking for other fun ways to pass the time via social media. Later today, Spider-Man star Tom Holland will be hosting Marvel trivia on Instagram Live, and many big names in comic book movies have joined us for Quarantine Watch Parties. A handful of fans have taken it upon themselves to have their own fun online, passing the time with some hashtags. Currently, many folks have taken to Twitter to use #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar, and the results are pretty perfect.

Before checking out some of the best #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar tweets, here's a quick plug: Thursday evening, join the cast and crew of Daredevil to watch "Blindsided," one of the biggest episodes of the entire series; that's Season Three, Episode Four for those inquiring minds. Leading the charge for this #QuarantineWatchParty is Daredevil Season Three showrunner Erik Oleson, and he's definitely bringing the cavalry. Joining Olesen this Thursday night will be Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann-Woll, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali and Amy Rutberg. Things get started at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 30th so be sure to have the episode geared up and ready for then. To partake, be sure to follow along using the #QuarantineWatchParty and #Daredevil hashtags throughout the night.

Now, here are some of the best #DCAndMarvelWalkIntoABar tweets to hit the Internet today...

We All Know Who's Paying

Dancing Kings

Who Is Worthy?

We All Know Stan Will Be There...

...and He May Have to Break Up Some Fights!

"Oh, We're Using Our Made-Up Names."

Keep These Two Apart

A Reynolds-Off

Epic Alliances

Spread the Love

Don't Forget the Real Hereos

