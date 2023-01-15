DC Reveals Old Man Bane in New Batman Preview

The latest issue in DC's Batman – One Bad Day comic series is set to arrive this year, and the man who broke the Bat is getting the spotlight. Bane's solo storyline will debut this Tuesday from the publisher, and wit hh it a pretty major update to Bane as a character, showing us what the DC villain will be like in his twilight years. That's right, Old Man Bane is upon us. DC has released the first full preview of the premium one-shot, showing off the first few pages and multiple variants covers of the upcoming issue. You can find them below and see that time has been surprisingly kind to Bane in his old age.

The Flash and Dark Crisis scribe Joshua Williamson has written the new one shot which has Howard Porter on artistic duties. This story, part of a series of villain-centric one-shots, will follow a washed-up older Bane who wrestles men in Batman costumes for money every night, only to learn that a new source of Venom has been discovered in the world. Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1 arrives in comic shops on January 17, 2023. Previous One Bad Day comics that have been published include The Riddler, Two-Face, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and Catwoman, with a Clayface story set to be published in February and Ra's al Ghul arriving later!

(Photo: DC COMICS)

Batman – One Bad Day: Bane #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

A PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE DESTROYED BY VENOM!

Bane broke the Bat-he's one of the only villains to ever truly vanquish the Dark Knight-but is that all he's ever accomplished? Decades from now, Bane is a washed-up wrestler reliving his glory days in the ring, defeating someone dressed like Batman every day. But when he discovers that there's a new source of Venom in the world, he'll do everything he can to shut down the facility it's coming from for good and make sure that no one takes the poison that ruined his life. An epic saga set throughout Bane's life, expanding on the hopes, dreams, regrets, and failures of one of DC's most legendary villains, brought to you by the iconic creative team of Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Flash) and Howard Porter (The Flash, Justice League).