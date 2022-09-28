DC's Stargirl is Not New Tonight, Here's When the New Episode Airs

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, the challenges for the heroes of the JSA have only gotten more difficult. After running into numerous dead ends in their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), last week's "Chapter Four: The Evidence" saw the discovery of a major clue pointing to the return of Dragon King, but that clue doesn't come without some challenges of its own. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) was seriously injured when he went back to the scene of the murder to investigate and, more than that, the final moments of the episode revealed that Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has started experiencing physical changes — including developing skin very similar to that of her father, Dragon King. It's a tense place for the series to be but if fans were hoping to find out what's next this week, they will have to wait just a bit longer. There isn't a new episode of DC's Stargirl this week.

DC's Stargirl is not airing a new episode this week. Instead, The CW is re-broadcasting the Season 3 premiere, "Frenemies — Chapter One: The Murder" tonight so fans have a chance to go back and see where things started and revisit for themselves the big crime the JSA is trying to solve. Fortunately, fans don't have too long to wait until a new episode of the fan favorite series airs. "Frenemies — Chapter Five: The Thief" is set to air next week on October 5th and will see Starman lose his temper in a big way. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.