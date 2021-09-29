DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Nine” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Summer School: Chapter Nine”, the ninth episode of DC’s Stargirl‘s second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, October 5th. While much has been made of this episode being the big “crossover” of sorts that will see John Wesley Shipp appear as Jay Garrick, the original The Flash of the Justice Society of America in a pivotal flashback, the preview gives a bit more insight into what’s going on in the present. From the looks of things, it’s about to get very chilly – and scary – at the Whitmore/Dugan house.



In the preview, the storm that’s been brewing in Blue Valley only gets worse while both Barbara (Amy Smart) and Mike (Trae Romano) seem to be the next targets of Eclipso and as things get colder, the appearance of Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) with a sinister warning that everyone in the house is going to die is especially terrifying. You can check out the preview and the official episode synopsis below.

“JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK – As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan’s, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer.”



Cameron’s appearance may be part of Mike dealing with his guilt over Icicle’s death and it certainly seems like something that fits in with what Romano previously told ComicBook.com about Mike being in a bad headspace for a bit this season.



“I think you should worry about your good buddy Mike. I think Mike needs a hug, honestly,” Romano told ComicBook.com. “But as the episodes go on, Mike gets into a lot more precarious situations, just from trying to be more independent, and things of that nature. And honestly, 90% of the stuff that happens to Mike, he’s bringing on himself unwittingly, and he just puts himself in really bad situations… I don’t really know how to put it. He’s just kind of in a bad headspace for a little bit, and he’s really getting taken advantage of for the next few episodes.”



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Nine” will air on Tuesday, October 5th.