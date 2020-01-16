Does Ezra Miller’s Crisis On Infinite Earths Cameo Reveal a Major Flash Movie Detail?

Last night the DC multiverse got bigger than it ever has before thanks to an appearance by big screen The Flash Ezra Miller with TV show The Flash Grant Gustin during the penultimate episode of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event on The CW. Miller’s Barry Allen sharing a scene with Gustin’s Barry Allen raised some interesting questions about what is in store for Miller’s long in-development The Flash movie, specifically who might appear, where it will be set within the continuity of the DCEU, and that we probably just saw part of his origin.

In the scene between the two Barry Allens, the pair meet inside the Speed Force which is perhaps our first clue into what we can expect from The Flash movie. What the scene does is establishes a trip into the Speed Force for Miller’s version of the character and with it, pit stops across the multiverse including visiting Gustin’s character. The specific moment that makes this seem like it will fit into his origin is that Miller’s Flash actually has no idea about “The Flash” codename until Gustin’s Flash gives him the idea for it. By the time the Justice League movie takes place Miller’s Flash already knows about the Speed Force and even mentions it by name, though perhaps this particular trip has not happened for him yet as Miller’s character has still not been referred to as “The Flash” on screen in the DCEU. It’s also possible that during the events of Justice League, Miller has only tapped into the Speed Force and not actually entered it.

Another clue is relating what we saw in the scene to what we already know about The Flash movie. We know that the film featuring Miller’s character will be based on the “Flashpoint” storyline from DC comics, but a “different version of Flashpoint than (we’re) expecting,” as director Andy Muschietti himself said. In the comic book version of “Flashpoint,” Barry travels back in time to stop the murder of his mother and ends up bringing the entire Speed Force into himself, causing an alternate history with very different versions of the DC characters we all know. Perhaps Miller’s Flash will do the same thing in the feature film and we saw the early effects of that play out in “Crisis” as he enters the Speed Force and hops dimensions.

Finally, one last clue about what Miller’s cameo would mean for The Flash movie comes from his final piece of dialogue. As Miller begins to fade he says one last line, “I told Victor this was possible.” This line seems to hint at the continued friendship of Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone aka Cyborg. It remains to be seen if Stone will reprise his role for The Flash movie, but this is certainly something that has been rumored for years.

So what do you think? Will the events of Miller’s interaction with Gustin on The CW have any clues about the upcoming The Flash movie or will it even be acknowledged when that movie debuts in theaters? Sound off with your thoughts on the comments below!

The Flash is currently scheduled for release on July 1, 2022.