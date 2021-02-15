Funko Deathstroke, Black Hand, and Carnage Exclusive Pops Are Live

DC Comics and Marvel Funko fans have three new exclusive Pop figures to grab, and they're all available in one place. These Pop figures include DC Comics' Deathstroke, Black Hand, and a split Pop of Marvel's Carnage, and you can pre-order them at Hot Topic while they last. A breakdown is available below.

The Deathstroke Funko Pop exclusive is the first DC Comics Pop version of the Slade Wilson that we've seen since the release of the SDCC 2020 Red Hood vs. Deathstroke Pop Moment. Basically, this exclusive is a standalone version of the Pop from that set. Pre-orders for the Deathstroke Pop are live here at Hot Topic for $12.50.

The Black Hand (William Hand) Pop figure is a first for Funko. The Green Lantern villain features clenched fists and some seriously creepy teeth. Pre-orders for the Black Hand exclusive are live here at Hot Topic for $12.50.

Finally, the lone Marvel Pop figure of the wave is Carnage, which features the serial killer Cletus Kasady as its host. It's a new (and arguably better) take on the Carnage Pop that was released in 2018 (Amazon). Pre-orders for the Hot Topic exclusive version are live right here for $12.50.

