Gal Gadot Celebrates Four Years of Wonder Woman With Promise for the Future

✖

To mark the occasion of the anniversary of Wonder Woman's release, series star Gal Gadot took to Instagram to pay tribute to her 2017 solo film and tease her future in the role on the big screen. Gadot's post came with the caption: "Wonder Woman came out 4 years ago and changed my life..Thank you all so much for the love, I’m forever grateful for this amazing opportunity and I promise we will always do everything to keep and tell Wonder Woman’s story in the best way possible. Love and Peace!" She concluded her post with the hashtag #WonderWoman3. See it yourself below!

The clip in Gadot's post comes from the finale of the 2017 Wonder Woman movie as the titular hero wraps it all up with a monologue. "I used to want to save the world," she says in part. "I glimpsed the darkness that lives within their light. I learned that inside every one of them, there will always be both....I've touched the darkness that lives in between the light. Seen the worst of this world, and the best. Seen the terrible things men do to each other in the name of hatred, and the lengths they'll go to for love. Now I know. Only love can save this world. So I stay. I fight, and I give... for the world I know can be. This is my mission, now. Forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot would reprise her part as Wonder Woman for 2017's Justice League and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. The direct sequel focusing on her hero was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day last year. Just days after its premiere it was confirmed that a third movie was in the works with Gadot set to reprise her role and director Patty Jenkins returning behind the camera.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fire dup about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide. Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Just before the Wonder Woman 3 news though it was announced that Jenkins would go to a galaxy far, far away and direct the upcoming Rogue Squadron movie for Lucasfilm. That project already has a release date set for 2023, meaning the third Wonder Woman may not happen until afterward.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hits theaters on December 22, 2023. Wonder Woman 3 does not yet have a release date.