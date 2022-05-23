Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Teases What Harvey Dent Has in Common With Supernatural's Castiel

✖

A new generation of DC television is coming with the debut of Gotham Knights on The CW, but while the live-action series will bring a new take on the world of Batman when it debuts this fall, fans can also expect at least one thing to be familiar, at least as compared to one of the network's most iconic series, Supernatural. Misha Colins, who starred on Supernatural as the angel Castiel, is also starring as Harvey Dent in Gotham Knights, and it turns out there's a little bit of overlap between the characters, at least when it comes to their wardrobes. Collins told TV Insider he's just recycling his wardrobe for the new series.

"I'm wearing a trench coat again," Collins joked. "I'm wearing a blue suit and a trench coat again, so we're really just recycling the exact same wardrobe."

The idea of the character wearing an eerily similar look to that of Castiel is something that Collins himself has previously joked about. Back in March, he wrote on social media that he had asked if his version of Harvey Dent could wear a beige trench coat over his suit, joking that he wouldn't be comfortable in front of a camera without one — the costume he wore for so long as Castiel. It looks like he got his wish.

Outside of the costume, however, Collins also spoke about the unique nature of Gotham Knights in that it uses characters from the comics as well as all new characters written specifically for the show, including Turner Hayes, Bruce Wayne's adopted son.

"[Turner's] on the run, but he's defending Gotham at the same time," Collins said. "He's a reluctant hero. I think that's an exciting new take on the Batman universe. And Oscar and our other cast mates are going to be these young, cool, new vigilante justice warriors. It's going to be great."

You can check out the newly released series synopsis for Gotham Knights below.

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, 'De Son Vivant") is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, "Days of Our Lives"), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, "grown-ish"), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, "The Virgin of Highland Park"), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, "Supernatural") and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, "All American"), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, "Raven's Home"). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, GOTHAM KNIGHTS is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. GOTHAM KNIGHTS is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger."

Gotham Knights will debut sometime in 2023 season on The CW.