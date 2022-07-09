Harley Quinn Showrunners Tease James Gunn's Season 3 Cameo

Harley Quinn returns to HBO Max in just a few weeks and the third season of the fan-favorite series is set to be an exciting one for a lot of reasons, one of them being a guest appearance by The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn. Gunn is set to appear as himself and during a recent Instagram Live AMA (via The Direct), Harley Quinn writers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker teased Gunn's appearance as well as how they managed to get the Peacemaker creator on the series in the first place.

According to Schumacker, everything that went into Gunn's appearance was "pretty wild" and explains that they knew they needed someone to play a big director character because Clayface is auditioning for a Thomas Wayne biopic.

"Yeah, that was pretty wild. What was it like…?" It was remote because he was up in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker at the time. But yeah, we knew that we needed a heavy hitter director in Season 3," Schumacker said. "Clayface auditions for a Thomas Wayne biopic that James Gunn is directing called, 'A Hard Wayne's Gonna Fall,' starring Billy Bob Thornton, who also voices himself in the title role. I don't know James, I've never met him in person, but he and I actually grew up in the same town and had a similar upbringing, going to an all-boys Catholic school in St. Louis."

He continued, explaining that he ended up DMing Gunn and, in short order, the role was being recorded.

"But I am a fan. I knew he was a fan of the show and had posted a bit about it on Twitter," he continued. "We followed each other, and we had never really spoken, but I DM'd him out of the blue and I was like, 'Hey, shot in the dark but…' And within 15 minutes, he had responded that he's definitely interested… [and] a month later we were recording it. And it was very cool, and he was such a good sport about just making fun of past work, making fun of just everything in the zeitgeist in the DCEU and whatnot."

Schumacker and Halpern did go on to explain that there wouldn't be any Marvel jokes, however, because they "break" the world of the show. Even without the Marvel jokes, it isn't just Schumacker and Halpern who is excited for Gunn's appearance in Season 3 of Harley Quinn. Gunn himself has shared his excitement on social media, sharing the trailer on Twitter.

"I'm beyond excited for the new season of #HarleyQuinn on @HBOMax, and it's not only because I'm on it," Gunn wrote.

Season 3 of Harley Quinn is set to hit HBO Max on July 28. In addition to Gunn guest starring as himself, the season will also feature guest appearances from Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and more. Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara, Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, Matt Obert as KiteMan, and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of Harley Quinn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!