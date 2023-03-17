Jason Momoa Addresses Aquaman and DC Future Amid Controversial WB Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines this month with various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest surprise was the decision to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. This has led to concern for other upcoming projects, but some folks involved with the wide world of DC are keeping their hopes up when it comes to the company's future. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked about the possible 10-year DC plan proposed by CEO David Zaslav.

"That's an interesting question," Momoa said. "I just trust in them to make the right decisions, and I gotta stay in my lane." The actor went on to tease what fans can expect from the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"We killed it," Momoa teased. "We made something amazing and it'll come out when it's meant to come out. The nice thing about what's happened with COVID is that everyone is trying to rush to meet these deadlines but we know it should come out when it's ready to come out [at a time] when everybody is getting back in the movie theaters. So, thank you Tom Cruise."

"We wrote a great story," Momoa continued. "I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished [Aquaman] I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it. It's got my heart in it. I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?" He added, "As long as we can. If people don't like it and it feels like it's past its due date, then we won't make another one ... But if they love it, then we will make more, you know. I don't want to force anything down someone's throat to watch it. But I love it."

This wasn't the first time Momoa talked about contributing to the sequel's script.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is amazing," Momoa said at CinemaCon earlier this year. "I got to see a little bit of it. Not that much of it. It's amazing. The action and special effects are amazing. It's funny. It's heartfelt. I had a big hand in the script with James [Wan] – it's pretty much all me and I love it. I'm extremely proud of it. Unfortunately, you have to wait till 2023, but you know it'll be the best movie of the year."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now scheduled to be released on December 25th, 2023.