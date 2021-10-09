John Cena’s Peacemaker Reveals Special Hotline

You can basically talk to John Cena’s Peacemaker with a new hotline. HBO Max is gearing up for the big series with a bunch of social media stunts. Fans of The Suicide Squad member can join a Task Force X meeting by dialing 1-833-4PSSMKR. Once you get onto the line, there’s the audio from the trailer and some additional lines for anyone out there listening. With how ubiquitous answering machine gags used to be, it’s cool to see DC dust these devices off. On Twitter at least, the Peacemaker account has been one-stop shopping for all kinds of hilarious riffing on other properties. (Don’t let them see anything posted by a competitor’s brand, there will be jokes.)

At least Cena is keeping the running joke about his costume being a uniform going in all of these different corners of the media. He appeared on some late-night talk shows dressed like the DC Comics character. At the time people couldn’t understand why he was doing this, but it makes all the sense in the world now. With New York Comic Con here, fans can expect to see a little bit more of Peacemaker before it makes the wild debut on HBO Max. In the meantime, go ahead and give him a ring if you want to experience the task force call for yourself.

if youre committed to peace call 1-833-4PSSMKR #nycc — Peacemaker on Max (@DCpeacemaker) October 9, 2021

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn explained when word of the series first broke. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena continued. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“That’s a world, specifically DC, that HBO typically wouldn’t have done,” HBO chief Casey Bloys told the media earlier this year. “And when you’ve got someone like James Gunn who wants to do that, it’s a great way to take advantage. When you think about those shows, they all feel slightly broader than what HBO might typically do.”

