New Joker Movie Images Released

The hype is beginning to mount for DC Films‘ Joker movie, after news that the film will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. If that wasn’t enough, the TIFF announcement came with three official photos from the film, which showcase Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) descent into madness. The first sees Arthur laughing on a bus, while subsequent photos show him transforming into and fully embracing his dark side as the DC villain.

Joker is expected to bring to life a DC Comics story unlike anything before — thanks, in part, to the fact that it doesn’t really follow the source material.

“We didn’t follow anything from the comic-books, which people are gonna be mad about,” director Todd Phillips explained in a recent interview. “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

Joining Phoenix in the film are Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, and Brian Tyree Henry.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in an interview last year. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

