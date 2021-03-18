Justice League: Subway Joins the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Movement

✖

Subway is joining legions of fans in calling for a restoration of the Snyderverse. Following Justice League’s Snyder Cut getting that big debut on HBO Max, some people have been wondering if Warner Media would be willing to go back to the well again. The response was mostly positive, and there seemed to be some hope for more. But, last week brought comments from Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff that would seem to put a damper on all that talk. However, these fans are nothing if not resilient. They didn’t stop the calls for the director’s cut before, and they aren’t going to stop them now. After the first sign of getting the Snyder Cut, they immediately went over to 2016’s Suicide Squad and began lobbying for a restoration of director David Ayer’s vision. It doesn’t seem like that is very likely either with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad approaching quickly. Needless to say, these calls for more Justice League and spinoffs will continue throughout the summer.

The chain previously worked with the Snyder Cut movement to donate 15,000 sandwiches to hungry families during the 2019 Holiday season. The social campaign drew a lot of eyeballs when someone asked Subway how many retweets it would take to garner a donation of 10,000 sandwiches. In response, the company set the bar at 5,000 retweets and the Snyder fans crushed that. As a result of that fast action, Subway threw in some more sandwiches to the cause. It was an example of the goodwill the movement could do when they put their minds to it. Over the course of those years, they managed to raise a lot of money for suicide prevention and other causes. From there, the restaurant began to aid in the calls for the Snyder Cut when the film was more than a year out from release.

Despite the comments from Warner Media brass indicating that the Snyder Cut is the end of the line for the “Snyderverse,” that hasn’t stopped the director from hoping for a bit more. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he said that the dream is still alive, because of how well things went this time around.

"I always go, what is more likely?" Snyder asked. "That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it? I think that the sequel would have been a more likely scenario than what's just happened. So, I guess in the face of that I say, 'Who knows what the future holds?'"

Would you like to see more of the Snyderverse? Let us know in the comments!