Justice League: Zack Snyder Considered the Beard and Mullet for Black Suit Superman

For fans, the release of the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League during DC FanDome this weekend was a truly epic moment years in the making and it absolutely delivered. Not only did the trailer give eager fans a taste of just how different the director's vision for the film -- which will debut as a four-part limited series on HBO Max sometime next year -- but it also gave fans even more shots of Henry Cavill's Superman in the iconic black suit. It's not the first time we've seen it; Snyder confirmed the black suit during JusticeCon in July, but now in the wake of the trailer's release Snyder is offering even more detail, including that he considered the beard and mullet for "Black Suit Superman".

During a roundtable with Reel in Motion on Saturday, Snyder revealed that while the beard was a "possibility" the mullet is something that is more difficult, and it was clear he'd given it some thought.

"I think that the beard is a possibility, the mullet... it's just a tough one," Snyder said. "It's hard, it's hard to make it look badass."

While the idea of Superman and facial hair even without the mullet may give some fans pause after the mustache debacle from the theatrical Justice League (though we have seen Cavill's Clark with a beard in Man of Steel), the interesting grooming choices do have strong connections to the black suit from comics. In comics, Superman rocks the black suit as a part of his recovery and healing after coming back from the dead in the final installment of the famous Death of Superman storyline from the early 1990s. Very notably, Superman: The Man of Steel #25 shows a black suit-wearing Superman with a pretty luxurious-looking mullet, his hair having grown out while in a Kryptonian reanimation matrix.

On the pages of the comics, it looks pretty amazing, but in terms of how that translates to live action, that's clearly another story and while Snyder's comments specifically address the challenges of the mullet looking "badass", it's also likely that Superman not having that somewhat iconic hairdo is practical as well. Snyder previously explained at JusticeCon that the black suit is entirely CGI as Warner Bros. executives, at the time, denied his requests to go with that darker suit. It's not hard to imagine that they would have shot down the mullet idea as well if it were presented to them.

"Yeah, exactly," Snyder said in regard to the color correction. "At the time, the studio said there was no chance because I was arguing for the black suit the entire time and they were like, 'We don't think it's a good idea.'"

The filmmaker added, "I'd say, 'What do you mean?' We would always about...eventually we were like 'Fine. Don't worry about it, we're good.' We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it. We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the 'DL' since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max in 2021.

