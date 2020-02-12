Legends of Tomorrow: Olivia Swann Knows Who She Wants Astra to Torture in Hell

Astra Logue (Olivia Swann), the now-grown little girl who John Constantine (Matt Ryan) accidentally condemned to Hell, has always been a preoccupation for the mage. Constantine has, for years, desperately wanted to rescue Astra from Hell, with an offer to do so being a carrot dangled in front of him by a demon in the Constantine pilot. The night of the Newcastle incident — the botched magic ritual that resulted in Astra’s condemnation — has been something that he has come back to frequently, both in Constantine and Legends of Tomorrow (and even in the Constantine: City of Demons animated movie). And now it’s really heating up.

Astra is the central antagonist for this season of Legends of Tomorrow, and with John Constantine determined to save her soul, that’s going to be a conflict that only gets worse from here. But it isn’t John Constantine that Swann wants to see tortured.

During a press event yesterday, Swann joked that she would like to see the person who invented high heels get his time with Astra in her capacity as ruler of Hell.

“I mean we might have to do the guy who invented heels or something like that,” Swann said. “The amount that Astra wears anyway is painful. But you could kill him in a stiletto or something like that. Isn’t that like a knife too?”

Executive producer Phil Klemmer, who was on hand for the interview, joked that he was worried she might want to kill him after he watched her acting out a scene he had written, in which she had talk walk around a sand-filled “torture pit” in Hell, while wearing Astra’s heels.

“It was something you don’t think about, but until you’re doing it, you’re like this is one of the most difficult things ever,” Swann admitted.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Slay Anything” debuted tonight.